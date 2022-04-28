Mask mandate staying as COVID cases rise

| 28/04/2022 | 87 Comments

(CNS): Public Health officials have said that while COVID-19 regulations are being reviewed and some restrictions may be lifted, the mask mandate inside public buildings and on transport vehicles will remain in effect, given the increase in positive cases.

The latest regulations on COVID protocols expire at the end of this month and hopes that the mask mandate, at least in schools, would be axed have been dashed. Officials said hospital admissions were low but the increasing number of people in isolation is having a negative impact on society.

“Although there has been no significant increase in the number of hospital admissions and deaths registered, the increase in positive cases in the community means there is an increasing number of people in isolation or quarantine,” Public Health officials said in the latest weekly situational report on the state of the virus. “These persons are then unable to attend work or school for a number of days, thus jeopardising optimal functioning of services and ultimately, the society as a whole.”

According to the latest figures released on Wednesday, there are currently an estimated 983 people in official isolation but the number could be much higher, given concerns that compliance with reporting regulations has been falling. There are four people in hospital, two of whom are vaccinated.

Over the last two days another 180 people have officially reported positive results to public health, including four in the Sister Islands. The rolling daily average case number is now at 74 as the increase in cases continues.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Monday25/04/2022100
Tuesday26/04/202280

According to the report reflecting last week’s figures between 17 and 23 April, there were a total of 460 new cases of the virus reported by Public Health, 87 more than the previous week. The test positivity rate jumped up to 33%. Overall case numbers increased by 20%, with an average of 66 new positive cases per day up from 53 during the previous week.

Since the pandemic began there have now been more than 22,500 cases recorded here and 27 lives have been lost.

Meanwhile, almost 94% of the population aged over 5 years has had at least one dose of a vaccine and just over 35% has had the full course, including a booster.

CIG COVID-19 information and resources

Other help and hotlines

Report positive lateral flow test results

See current vaccine and testing schedule

An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.

For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky

Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm

If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky

If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911

Comments (87)

  1. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 3:11 pm

    I am sick and tired, and it’s not due to a virus.

  2. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 1:16 pm

    PACT of useless ,misinformed , powerhungry ,self serving ,nitwits…

  3. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 1:07 pm

    This is incredibly disappointing, however, not at all surprising given the completely inept Minister of Health we have. Mask mandate is only being actually upheld in grocery stores and schools. I don’t wear mine anymore at my office (of over 200 people), when I walk into restaurants or when I enter hotels. Masks are doing NOTHING. Our poor children – being forced to wear masks all day long. Why has our government learned nothing???

    Look at Florida vs California. Totally different approaches to COVID and same result. Masks, lockdowns, etc did nothing to change the stats.

  4. Angela says:
    28/04/2022 at 1:04 pm

    More insane lies, and ridiculous laws for what is now essentially a cold. It’s not about the illness anymore. It’s about compliance and obedience, everyone bowing to the “laws” that make zero sense. Those who wish to believe in the original narrative ( that fell apart long ago) can live in their deluded world of death and pestilence, suffocating under a piece of wet mucous cloth “saving you”. The rest of us would like to breathe free – thanks!

  5. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 1:04 pm

    “Oh my Lord, I have to continue to wear a mask when I go to the supermarket, gas station, or catch the bus? I’m suicidal, how will my life go on. The government is taking away my civil rights, my freedom. Revolt! March on the Government Administration Building! I’m not going to wear my mask. I don’t wear my seat belt either.”

    Get over it and wear a mask. It covers your ugly face in any case and the world is a better place for that!

  6. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 12:03 pm

    Please define “public buildings”

  7. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 11:57 am

    How about we challenge this in the courts as this is now abuse of power. Those that want to wear it can do so but stop with mandating that everyone wears it. Enough with this foolishness. Life must continue and keeping these silly mask mandates is not really going to protect anyone since most people do not wear them properly nor are they even proper mask. God only knows what long term health effect children will have breathing in carbon monoxide everyday. Meanwhile, let’s just keep the cruise ships coming with no requirements whatsoever but being vaccinated.

  8. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 11:56 am

    I’ve gone through isolation and i will NEVER do it again. for those who fear covid, keep getting boosted forever, for those who don’t good luck. I’m not voluntarily giving up my freedom again.

  9. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 10:49 am

    This government abuses emergency powers.

  10. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 10:48 am

    Cayman has had 22,000 reported cases (and plenty of unreported) and 27 deaths, so one death per every thousand cases or a 0.1% death rate. People seem to forget that the restrictions were put in place in 2020 when a death rate of 2%-3% was being reported, that never materialised, and yet he overreaction is seemingly without end.

    • And says:
      28/04/2022 at 12:37 pm

      And you can discount the unvaccinated deaths from the 27 too. That was the risk willingly taken by those wanted freedom, or too avoid the Bill Gates nanobots or whatever other crap they read on Facebook or saw on Fox News.

  11. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 10:44 am

    They need to remove the restrictions for unvaccinated people having to quarantine if they test negative. Because if that’s the case vaccinated people need to quarantine too, because they catching covid just like everyone else and can pass it on too so what is the difference…

  12. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 10:19 am

    Around the peak of the November spike I started eating ham sandwiches. The case rate came down from there.

    Mandate ham sandwiches.

  13. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 10:08 am

    go to any bar or restraunt any night of the week….. and you will the reason why the current current mask mandate makes absolutley zero sense.
    just another day in wonderland.

  14. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 10:07 am

    Covid is never going away. Learn to live with it: https://fortune.com/2022/04/23/when-will-covid-end-meet-the-russian-flu-forgotten-pandemic-coronavirus-covid-19-sars-cov-2-omicron-fauci/

  15. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:47 am

    There is NO end of days pandemic virus going around. When will people realize this?

    Whether it’s a conspiracy or simply awful governing, globally we’ve overreacted to an extreme regarding covid19.

    Stop this now. The world is collapsing because of the restrictions we’ve all had to covid in the past 2 years.

    On all sides of the argument we are all right and wrong to different extremes. Who cares who got what right and when. Just stop now.

    End restrictions. End travel restrictions. End vax requirements. End censorship of alternative treatments.

    AND START trying to help those who are living daily in fear of this virus when they don’t have to.

    People are not all dropping dead in the streets. That was the original video and it stung. We need to help people forget this. And move on. FAST

  16. Drop the masks says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:46 am

    But why? Covid is now endemic and will persist, so if this is not the time to lift the mandate when will be? Raw case numbers are not the issue. Restrictions were justified by saying it was stop health services being overwhelmed. But other countries have seen massive omicron waves and lifted their restrictions anyway, and none had hospital capacity issues. There are 6 people with covid in hospital, the hospitalisation numbers have stayed low and manageable. The vaccine and the omicron profile mean cases do not translate into hospitalisations and deaths anymore like they did in the past. And for those who want to wheel out ‘long covid’, covid is endemic, you ARE going to catch it sooner or later, probably sooner, so ‘long covid’ is not a reason to keep masks.

  17. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:35 am

    The only reason I have not caught COVID yet is the magic spray they sort of spritz on one of my hands as I enter Fosters.

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 12:22 pm

      ONly reason I don’t mind the spritz upon entering Fosters is it will also help decontaminate the gross people who don’t wash their hands after using the loo.

  18. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:24 am

    Idiocy is doing the same thing and expecting different results. Logic says “the mask mandate is currently in place AND COVID positives are going up” THEREFORE “mask mandate is NOT preventing the spread of COVID”. So it isn’t for logical reasons that you would maintain the mask mandate… why don’t you come clean on why you are choosing to do so?

  19. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:20 am

    Chain of CIG “logic”:

    1. Lets decide to quarantine people until they can get a clear PCR test, even though our scientific advisors from PHE in the UK have abandoned that approach because the tests continue to be positive long after you have ceased to be infectious, with the consequent impact on the workforce and economy

    2. Lets not lift mask mandates, even PHE have done so in England, because we think its important to reassure certain parts of the public. We can always just ignore them when inconvenient – like government officials or cruise ship tourists.

    3. When we get exactly the same result here in terms of economic impact through isolation regime, lets say its not a reason to revisit the isolation rules, but a good reason to maintain the mask rules. (which although imposed to reassure the public, and attracting considerable public and business backlash)

    4. Claim we are simply following the science, but don’t cite what scientific advice we are relying on.

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 9:43 am

      Alot of persons traveled over Easter and contracted it and it’s mostly them that are now positive, nearly two weeks later. What did you expect???? Smdh

      11
      • Anonymous says:
        28/04/2022 at 1:32 pm

        It’s not the source of the increase that’s the issue numbnuts. It’s saying that maintaining mask mandates to reduce absence from work when the obvious way of doing that is to reduce the isolation requirements is the posters point. As is the hypocrisy of selectively ignoring mask mandates when it suits certaIn individuals or policies, such as the reintroduction of unlimited cruise tourism.

  20. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:11 am

    time for a lawsuit like they did in florida.
    the mandate makes no sense….and when health service is under no pressure or risk…mask wearing should be a personal choice. end of story.

  21. John says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:10 am

    My guess is the unreported cases are about 4-5 times higher than what is reported. Many just isolate until their LFT comes back negative and off they go with their mask !

    32
  22. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 9:03 am

    This lot just love to pretend they are in charge and control of something. Long may the oppression measures reign!

  23. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:58 am

    Good, as they should

  24. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:56 am

    Ah yes, I am going to listen to a health minister that has already violated her own dumb mask mandate without any consequences.

  25. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:56 am

    Meanwhile, in the real world, where mask mandates have been dropped…

    https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-61243488

    33
  26. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:55 am

    If not boosted..not vaccinated in my book…

  27. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:55 am

    NO ONE in our 250 plus person accounting firm wears a mask in our office, and we have regular meetings, including in packed boardrooms and meeting rooms. Our lunchrooms are full at lunch, and the staff regularly get together outside the office, either in private residences, bars/restaurants and sporting events, with no masks.

    And NO ONE is worried in our office, including me.

  28. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:54 am

    I bet she made sure she had on her mask for this one.

  29. Tourass. says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:52 am

    CIG, please do a better job of informing incoming tourists of Cayman’s mask requirements. I’ve heard from friends in the hotel industry that tourists are ignoring mask requirements inside hotels, and they become belligerent when politely reminded by hotel staff. I’ve also seen tourists walking around Foster’s and Kirk’s maskless on several occasions. Dealing with ill informed or uncaring tourists should not be the responsibility of the general public. Please do a better job of informing tourists at the border, or even before they arrive. A paragraph on some tourism website is NOT enough!

  30. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:52 am

    What mask mandate? I have visited 3 restaurants and shopped on Grand Cayman in the last week. Only the grocery stores did I experience required masking and hand sanitizer before you enter the premises. Everywhere else, no masks in sight.

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 9:33 am

      …..and the 10 seconds I have to walk up the stairs entering Kings Gym (with zero people anywhere near me), just to happily remove it as I enter a packed gym with hundreds of heavily breathing people.

      “Science”.

  31. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:47 am

    Governor tested positive on Good Friday. Was released from isolation on Easter Monday. From the official HSA guidance on isolation – checked 5 minutes ago:

    How Long Does Isolation Last?
    Vaccinated persons are required to isolate for 6 days and become eligible for an exit PCR test on Day 7

    Unless the official guidance is out of date, it would seem the Governor is not expected to follow the same restrictions as everyone else. We already know that mask wearing does not apply to the Health Minister and the Premier. In what wonderland do they expect people to conform to rules that they simply dont follow themselves?

  32. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:35 am

    So does that mean when this spike drops masks will drop? Doubtful. I never believed they had any intention of dropping the mask mandate at the end of April. It will persist until school breaks for the summer. The children continue to suffer while I watch bus loads of unmasked cruise shippers going up and down West Bay Road. Where’s the petition? I am ready to sign. Let the children breathe! and be able to see their teachers full faces and hear what they are saying properly.

  33. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:33 am

    This woman is a national embarrassment.

  34. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:28 am

    And the positives are almost entirely vaccinated.

  35. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:27 am

    Yes CIG! Actually, mask mandates should remain in effect indefinitely for food servers in restaurants.

    Servers are constantly in “extra-close” contact with patrons. It would be one measure to contain future epidemics or pandemics.

    I expect loads of shitty responses from the “freedom” morons!

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 8:51 am

      I think you should just stay in your house indefinitely. That would protect you against future pandemics, whilst not interfering with other peoples freedom, since you have no problem apparently with restrictions on YOUR freedom.

      • Anonymous says:
        28/04/2022 at 2:44 pm

        28 @ 8:51 am – No, I fully expect to live my life normally and will continue to mask-up when I choose or need to (I’m immunocompromised).

        But the “freedom morons” forget to that it goes both ways. Yes, I retain the right and “freedom” to protect my own health, and the right to not have my health compromised by others. Doesn’t everyone?

        In light of the last two years, why would a requirement to protect anyone from a server breathing directly over your face while pouring your
  36. TB says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:20 am

    Mask save lives ! The no mask no problem idiots will have a complete meltdown now ! Oh well that’s how it goes like I said it’s not how you think it should go ! Where ya friggin mask !or stay ya @$$ home .

  37. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:19 am

    One statistic rising faster than Covid in the community is the price of food in the supermarkets.

  38. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:17 am

    Sensible, with the prospect of a small surge on the horizon.

  39. JTB says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:11 am

    Madness

  40. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:09 am

    Sure, always wear inside, unless of course you find yourself in a paid admission hotel conference super spreader, then the health and safety rules no longer apply, apparently. Doesn’t seem to matter that everyone is shoehorned in beside 500 others, you can take them off at your personal discretion if you feel like it…official GAIM conference guidance. Fundraiser or Charity Ball or High Roller Birthday? Take ’em off, and spread away this is a private event and these nuisance community safeguards are not for you! Have any tickets actually been written since Skylar Mack and the Regal Beach douche? Do all the hotels enjoy this private/public event health policy hypocrisy exemption, or just the DART hotels? Scrap the policy or ticket…pick a lane.

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 8:53 am

      You could add conferences in Miami to the list, and Cayman Airways planes, and Sister island medical clinics…

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 9:08 am

      Yes, 500 willing people (myself including) went to the GAIM conference this week at the Ritz. Just like millions in the US and UK are willingly going to theaters, sporting events, shopping centers.

      You are free to wear a tight-fitting N95 mask if you want as am I, but dont continue to impose this on others.

      Continue to hide under your bed or rock.

  41. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:08 am

    We already have mask mandates and cases are rising. Doesn’t anyone in power, or those hiding behind their useless muzzles see the stupidity in the situation?
    Infections aren’t the problem, look at the seriously ill and death stats in combination with vaccination rates.

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 8:57 am

      Mask mandates that people are trying to not abide by. That combined with the tourists coming in that believe they rules don’t apply to them… well surge here we come

      • Anonymous says:
        28/04/2022 at 10:26 am

        Like the Health Minister and the Premier, who believe the mandates don’t apply to them.

          28/04/2022 at 1:16 pm

          They don’t apply to them. They know the truth that these mandates are nonsense. Unfortunately, this makes them narcissistic hypocrites that love the taste and smell of bossing others around and getting off on it.

      28/04/2022 at 9:09 am

      Its difficult to see the stupidity when you are the stupidity.

  42. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 8:03 am

    Who are these ‘health officials’? What science are they using to relate the continuation of mask wearing and case rises? I think it is time for a court challenge or judicial review, we do not need dictators.

  43. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 7:58 am

    Unmask our children now!

  44. Anonymous says:
    28/04/2022 at 7:57 am

    This mask mandate? Or a different one?

    https://www.gov.ky/news/press-release-details/youth-parliamentarians-score

  45. When will the panic end? says:
    28/04/2022 at 7:56 am

    Beyond a joke now. If people don’t want to be vaccinated that is their choice, but the risks they are running should not be a reason to impose these restrictions on the rest of us.

    • Anonymous says:
      28/04/2022 at 8:53 am

      If you still believe that the unvaccinated pose a risk to others, there is no help for you.

      • And says:
        28/04/2022 at 12:39 pm

        Oh bless, reading not you strong suit? Bet you like Fox News too. The point being made was that the unvaccinated were taking their own risks and we should not take them into account when considering the need for public health measures.

          28/04/2022 at 1:19 pm

          Don’t be dismissive to the “unvaxxed.” They are likely to be the ones that are still alive and taking care of your children when you are dead and gone.

