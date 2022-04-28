Mask mandate staying as COVID cases rise

(CNS): Public Health officials have said that while COVID-19 regulations are being reviewed and some restrictions may be lifted, the mask mandate inside public buildings and on transport vehicles will remain in effect, given the increase in positive cases.

The latest regulations on COVID protocols expire at the end of this month and hopes that the mask mandate, at least in schools, would be axed have been dashed. Officials said hospital admissions were low but the increasing number of people in isolation is having a negative impact on society.

“Although there has been no significant increase in the number of hospital admissions and deaths registered, the increase in positive cases in the community means there is an increasing number of people in isolation or quarantine,” Public Health officials said in the latest weekly situational report on the state of the virus. “These persons are then unable to attend work or school for a number of days, thus jeopardising optimal functioning of services and ultimately, the society as a whole.”

According to the latest figures released on Wednesday, there are currently an estimated 983 people in official isolation but the number could be much higher, given concerns that compliance with reporting regulations has been falling. There are four people in hospital, two of whom are vaccinated.

Over the last two days another 180 people have officially reported positive results to public health, including four in the Sister Islands. The rolling daily average case number is now at 74 as the increase in cases continues.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Monday 25/04/2022 100 Tuesday 26/04/2022 80

According to the report reflecting last week’s figures between 17 and 23 April, there were a total of 460 new cases of the virus reported by Public Health, 87 more than the previous week. The test positivity rate jumped up to 33%. Overall case numbers increased by 20%, with an average of 66 new positive cases per day up from 53 during the previous week.

Since the pandemic began there have now been more than 22,500 cases recorded here and 27 lives have been lost.

Meanwhile, almost 94% of the population aged over 5 years has had at least one dose of a vaccine and just over 35% has had the full course, including a booster.