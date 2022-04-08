Mask mandate remains in place, officials warn
(CNS): Restaurants and bars that are telling customers they no longer need to have masks and whose staff are no longer covering their faces are breaking the COVID-19 regulations, Public Health officials have said.
Despite the widespread flouting of mask mandates and social distancing rules, the regulations remain in place until the end of this first period of the phased return of cruise ships, the officials confirmed to CNS Friday. However, some relaxation of visitor restrictions has been implemented today.
Following numerous emails and messages from readers that well-known bars and restaurants in the Seven Mile Beach area were waiving mask mandates and telling customers that all regulations will be dropped this weekend, Public Health officials said the rules will not change until towards the end of April.
“The regulations currently in place include a mandate to wear masks indoors,” Public Health told CNS. “As mentioned at the last press briefing, the plan is to review the situation after several weeks of cruise tourism, and based on the findings, determine whether to maintain or amend the regulations. At this time, it would be premature to speculate on what changes may or may not come into effect.”
The current regulations require all individuals to wear a mask indoors if they are not able to socially distance, unless the person is unable to wear a mask or cloth face covering due to a medical condition or the person is otherwise exempted by guidance provided by the medical officer of health.
People sitting at their desks at work or school and customers of a restaurant or bar sitting at a table or counter do not need to wear a mask. But when entering and walking around customers should still cover their faces and staff should wear masks or cloth face coverings while serving customers.
However, government has made changes to the regulations relating to restrictions on visitors to the Cayman Islands.
Restrictions on travellers from countries with a vaccination rate lower than 60% for the first dose of an approved vaccine have been removed. Any vaccinated person can now travel to the Islands without being subject to quarantine on arrival if they complete the pre-arrival test, fill in the medical questionnaire and take a medical exam if a Customs and Border Control (CBC) Officer considers it necessary, submit a travel declaration form and have evidence to support it.
Unaccompanied Caymanian resident children or those with close ties under the age of 12 years, even if unvaccinated, will not be required to isolate if they are staying in a household where all other occupants 12 years and over are vaccinated.
Unaccompanied unvaccinated children will be required to quarantine if they are staying in a place where an unvaccinated person over the age of 12 is also residing. Unaccompanied unvaccinated visitor children are still not allowed to travel to the Cayman Islands.
Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner said that “as we welcome the relaxation of additional travel restrictions, we cannot disregard how much compliance with COVID-19 regulations has contributed to us arriving to this juncture. With more persons arriving to our shores daily, I urge the public to remain aware by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, and following public health guidelines to prevent infection”.
Government has also stopped paying the costs of accommodation at a quarantine facility or isolation for most travellers. Most of the changes are expected to increase airline and visitor traffic at Owen Roberts International Airport by supporting more family travel this summer.
The Control of Covid-19 (Travel) (No. 2) Regulations, 2022 are scheduled to expire on 31 May 2022 and can be viewed here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Free the face! End the mask mandate! No one cares anymore.
What about hardware stores? Asking for a friend.
the virus in now endemic…mask wearing should be your own choice.end of story.
Thanks for the update and yet another finger wagging warning, Sabrina. Here’s an update back at you. The mask mandate finished months ago when half the island contracted covid in the space of a few weeks despite travel Cayman and their immigration declarations, social distancing rules, vaccination requirements and all the other rules that it turned out made virtually no difference whatsoever. Not only that, the overwhelming majority of people that got it felt a little rough for a day or two and then got on with their lives, as we’ve known for well over a year now.
It turns out that grown adults with a reasonable understanding of risk/reward and sprinkling of common sense can actually come to their own conclusions on things as individuals and make their own call about whether or not they want to adhere to stupid rules that have zero grounding in logic.
It’s not march 2020. There is no health emergency. Making people wear masks made out of socks for the ten yard walk between the front door of a restaurant and their table does absolutely nothing except discourage custom. Which is why no one is bothering and why absolutely no one except for you cares.
Pastor Alfredo
This government is run by nincompoops…. The stupidity
In which they publish confusing rules and regulations amounts to sheer idiocy yet they are still afraid to tell people that they have to get vaccinated . Instead make everyone else suffer because they can’t even mandate civil service to get vaccinated.
Pact of Cronies , Loser’s and Criminals
More than 80% of population is vaccinated with a good percentage having the booster.
Time for mask mandate and other regulations to be dropped. Let the mask wearing be voluntary. Disband ‘Travel Cayman.’
The current rules for air arrivals and cruise arrivals is so hypocritical and unfair.
I am so sick of hearing the phrase ‘we are following the science’ it should be ‘we are following the politricks’.
How about a Task Mandate, start with an order to complete the link road ending on North Church St. It’s been left so long it looks like the remains of an ancient Roman road in Celtic Britain.
CIG has no regard for the quality of life for the people of these islands. Anything to make a quick buck is fine by them. They say they don’t want to spread Covid, but have no problem bringing in thousands of people a day that aren’t tested prior to arrival, cram them into buses, and take them to every corner of the island. They should’ve never allowed ships to come back until the masks are off.
Upvote if you want the mask mandate to end immediately.
Downvote if you want the mask mandate to continue longer.
so tell me again, why do I have to get a LFT before arriving to the island, and yet three cruise ships the other day were just allowed to empty their filthy ship of passengers who were free to walk around with no LFT test. Riddle me that one?
We have had enough of this damn MASKuerade.
So we have to keep wearing masks because In case cruise ship tourism increases our infection rates? How about we get rid of the cruise shippers and the masks? Win win.
Sadly, the Minister was at an event at Parliament mask-less
I present to you Exhibit A Minister Turner
https://www.gov.ky/news/press-release-details/youth-parliamentarians-score
Absolutely disgusting that PACT values their own citizens less than cruise ship passengers.
How many you locked up so far Sabrina?
Why? WHY do we need ti be under a mask mandate still? UK, US, Canada etc have gotten rid of these, yet here we still are. It is disgusting that there are any mandates at all left or hoops we still need to jump through to travel. Especially since cruise shippers are exempt. How dare Sabrina give us another lecture on complying. This is NOT science based. It’s fear and incompetence based. “Just because you said so” isn’t good enough. We need to stand up for ourselves.
Think of all the money government can make by fining cruise ship passengers! If the rules are still in place, enforce them!
Sat yesterday in the departure lounge at the Grand Cayman airport. Plenty of people with their masks pulled down under their chins. A few didn’t even go that far to fake it — they didn’t wear a mask and didn’t show any sign of possessing one. Lots of CIAA, CBC and CAL workers walking through and never said a word at the offenders. A rule ain’t worth a thing if it’s not enforced. Either get with the program or lose the rule.
Should we not expect a clown show from a bunch of clowns?
Why are they still stopping the unvaccinated from traveling to the country when it is obvious that the vaccine does not stop anyone from catching covid and the vaccinated is running around infecting everyone.
Did you read the article properly? It is stating exactly the opposite of your assumption.
So residents are still subjected to this draconian mask rule but cruise ship passengers, crowded onto local busses, are not? Great job PACT. You will Never get my vote again.
Funny, because you never see government officials following these protocols anymore either. We literally got to see a livestream of members of government and the civil service failing to adhere to these regulations while they handed out awards (in a twist of irony) for activities related to outstanding service in 2020 in the context of the pandemic. This government is a joke.
That episode of the Franzies was perhaps the most embarrassing yet.
Gawd I’m so sick of hearing about mask mandates, social distancing and covid. It’s here, it’s not going anywhere, cases will cycle up and down. And can someone please explain to me how wearing a mask when you walk in a restaurant or bar then take it off the moment you sit down helps or has ever helped reduce the spread of Covid? Covid doesn’t spread when you are seated? You breath more when you are walking? I’ve never understood the “science” behind this rule and it’s been used all over the world…but did it, does it or will it ever make a difference?
It’s hard to understand a “science” that doesn’t exist.
You can still spread Covid when you are seated and speaking to others at the table. Droplets of spit comes out of your mouth when you speak and lands on the plates of others at your table and theirs on your plate – – enjoy your meal!!! HAHA
All BS. 8,000 cruise shippers can come ashore and walk in and out of shops and restaurants without a mask but all the local slaves must adhere to the nonsensical mandate. What a joke this country truly is. Time to move to Florida.