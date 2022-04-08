Mask mandate remains in place, officials warn

Health Minister Sabrina Turner

(CNS): Restaurants and bars that are telling customers they no longer need to have masks and whose staff are no longer covering their faces are breaking the COVID-19 regulations, Public Health officials have said.

Despite the widespread flouting of mask mandates and social distancing rules, the regulations remain in place until the end of this first period of the phased return of cruise ships, the officials confirmed to CNS Friday. However, some relaxation of visitor restrictions has been implemented today.

Following numerous emails and messages from readers that well-known bars and restaurants in the Seven Mile Beach area were waiving mask mandates and telling customers that all regulations will be dropped this weekend, Public Health officials said the rules will not change until towards the end of April.

“The regulations currently in place include a mandate to wear masks indoors,” Public Health told CNS. “As mentioned at the last press briefing, the plan is to review the situation after several weeks of cruise tourism, and based on the findings, determine whether to maintain or amend the regulations. At this time, it would be premature to speculate on what changes may or may not come into effect.”

The current regulations require all individuals to wear a mask indoors if they are not able to socially distance, unless the person is unable to wear a mask or cloth face covering due to a medical condition or the person is otherwise exempted by guidance provided by the medical officer of health.

People sitting at their desks at work or school and customers of a restaurant or bar sitting at a table or counter do not need to wear a mask. But when entering and walking around customers should still cover their faces and staff should wear masks or cloth face coverings while serving customers.

However, government has made changes to the regulations relating to restrictions on visitors to the Cayman Islands.

Restrictions on travellers from countries with a vaccination rate lower than 60% for the first dose of an approved vaccine have been removed. Any vaccinated person can now travel to the Islands without being subject to quarantine on arrival if they complete the pre-arrival test, fill in the medical questionnaire and take a medical exam if a Customs and Border Control (CBC) Officer considers it necessary, submit a travel declaration form and have evidence to support it.

Unaccompanied Caymanian resident children or those with close ties under the age of 12 years, even if unvaccinated, will not be required to isolate if they are staying in a household where all other occupants 12 years and over are vaccinated.

Unaccompanied unvaccinated children will be required to quarantine if they are staying in a place where an unvaccinated person over the age of 12 is also residing. Unaccompanied unvaccinated visitor children are still not allowed to travel to the Cayman Islands.

Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner said that “as we welcome the relaxation of additional travel restrictions, we cannot disregard how much compliance with COVID-19 regulations has contributed to us arriving to this juncture. With more persons arriving to our shores daily, I urge the public to remain aware by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, and following public health guidelines to prevent infection”.

Government has also stopped paying the costs of accommodation at a quarantine facility or isolation for most travellers. Most of the changes are expected to increase airline and visitor traffic at Owen Roberts International Airport by supporting more family travel this summer.