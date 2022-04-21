Man wounded in George Town shooting

(CNS): A man received at least two gunshot wounds to his stomach in a shooting in Windsor Park, George Town, yesterday evening, police have said. Shots were fired at around 5:30pm on Wednesday, 20 April, on Oakland Close. The wounded man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, where he underwent treatment last night. The RCIPS press release issued last night said that the extent of his injuries had not been determined at that time.

Police remained on the scene last night and are now carrying out investigations.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.