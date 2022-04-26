Man shot dead at George Town business premises

Scene of murder on School Road, Monday 25 April

(CNS): A 63-year-old local man was shot and killed on Monday evening at commercial premises on School Road, close to the Eastern Avenue junction in George Town. Police said they have opened a murder investigation but would not confirm any of the circumstances of the killing, which took place at around 8:30 last night during what is believed to have been an armed robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and unresponsive. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

This is the first murder of 2022 but comes after a string of armed robberies involving guns over the last few weeks.

The RCIPS is expected to hold a press conference shortly in order to release more details to the public. In the meantime, detectives are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Incident Room on 649-2930.