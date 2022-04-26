Man shot dead at George Town business premises
(CNS): A 63-year-old local man was shot and killed on Monday evening at commercial premises on School Road, close to the Eastern Avenue junction in George Town. Police said they have opened a murder investigation but would not confirm any of the circumstances of the killing, which took place at around 8:30 last night during what is believed to have been an armed robbery.
When officers arrived at the scene, the man was on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and unresponsive. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.
This is the first murder of 2022 but comes after a string of armed robberies involving guns over the last few weeks.
The RCIPS is expected to hold a press conference shortly in order to release more details to the public. In the meantime, detectives are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Incident Room on 649-2930.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Its could be that the government needs to do more than just appeal to rich people who want to land bank property. Its could be that government officials, who love to brag and boast for clout, need to actually address issues like this honestly. It will leak and spill and their ivory tower is not tall enough for them to escape this in the end.
We will become a just like a big city in the US soon. This notion that we can just continuously import people while the cost of living squeezes every ounce it can out of people, while we see constantly that the chances of getting away with crimes is higher than the chances of you getting caught will only continue this trend. Then when they have to make meaningful strides, much more extreme methods will be needed as opposed to doing what can be done now.
R.I.P. Harry