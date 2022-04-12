Mail’s two-year journey to Canada finally over

George Town Post Office

(CNS): The inability of the Cayman Islands Postal Service to find an airline to transport mail to Canada for two years came to an end last month when recipients began receiving piles of mail, some of which was sent more than 24 months ago. One former Cayman resident who now lives back in his native Canada told CNS that last week he received 14 letters from his bank in Cayman all on the same day, including replacement credit cards, regulatory filing notices and other critical mail.

He was just one of many people who contacted CNS to say they had just received piles of mail from Cayman, including a postcard sent from Hell, just days before the lockdown, as well as Christmas cards from 2020 and 2021.

Officials from the post office explained that with only Cayman Airways and British Airways flying to and from Cayman between March 2020 and March 2022, they were unable to find a forwarding service to Canada.

While they were able to reestablish routes in 2020 for Europe, the UK and the USA and regularized the service quickly after the initial lockdown, they were never able to find a way to forward the mail destined for Canada and the Eastern Caribbean.

“Every option we tried fell through,” a CIPS spokesperson told CNS. “For most of the last two years, Canada Post has been routing mail to Cayman via Europe. The CIPS tried doing the same and was advised we could not use that route. Customers seeking to post items to Canada at our counters were advised that there was no service and the items were not accepted, but some senders still dropped the mail off.”

The post office held the mail in the expectation that they would find a way, as throughout the entire time it was actively, though unsuccessfully, looking for a route to Canada. The official explained that mail is not the same as regular cargo.

“One factor that the general public may not know is that air transport of mail is not like air freight or cargo. Mail moves internationally under different conditions and sending it as cargo is challenging at best and to some destinations not even possible,” the post office stated. “Ultimately, it wasn’t until 23 March that we had confirmation of an airmail route to Canada and all mail being held was dispatched as soon as we could get it on the flights.”