Loggerheads not ‘fooling’ around in 2022

Loggerhead turtle

(CNS): The Department of Environment’s turtle team was delighted to discover that the report on the first day of this month of the first nest of the 2022 turtle nesting season on Grand Cayman was not an April Fools’ joke. The very early nest was reported by a couple who discovered it on 1 April outside their beachfront home.

Last year the loggerheads enjoyed a record-breaking season and are now off to a great start for this year. Nevertheless, like all sea turtles, they remain critically endangered in Cayman. The DoE is therefore urging everyone to do their part to help protect them throughout this season.

The first and most important request from the DoE is for beachfront owners to switch off all non-friendly beachside lights at night and to keep beaches clear of furniture at the end of the day.

People are also asked not to light beach fires without a permit from PLC@gov.ky or FireSafetyInspections@gov.ky and anyone who needs to use vehicles or machinery on the beach should contact the DoE.

Boaters are asked to look out for and steer clear of turtles near the surface and everyone using the water is reminded not to disturb mating or nesting turtles. Keep a distance of at least 50ft (15m) and never interfere with a sea turtle’s nest.