Killers sent to UK will get a special court hearing

Justin Ramoon (far left) and Osbourne Douglas escorted by prison officers as the court visits the scene of Jason Powery’s murder in 2016

(CNS): Two local brothers who were convicted in 2016 of murdering Jason Powery in July 2015 at a George Town bar and then forcibly sent to the UK in 2017 to serve their life sentences on grounds of national security have brought a legal challenge asking to be returned home to the Cayman Islands. Following a hearing on the matter on Wednesday, the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has sent the case back to the Grand Court to reconsider it in a special hearing.

Osbourne Douglas (36) and Justin Ramoon (30) are challenging their removal to the UK on human rights grounds but the governor has argued it was proportionate because even in jail the men pose a continuing threat to the community.

But while the governor, the prison director and a handful of other people have seen the evidence said to support their removal, Douglas and Ramoon have not.

Their enforced separation from the regular access they had to their families while incarcerated here and their inability to challenge it after they were removed without notice raised a number of human rights issues.

There are limitations on human rights when it comes to national security issues, but the difficulty the brothers, their legal team and several courts have had with this case is that much of the material used to justify sending the men to serve their time in British prisons is secret and subject to a public interest immunity order. As a result, settling the questions of whether or not the decision made by the governor was lawful, fair and proportionate has proved problematic.

The authorities here have said that Douglas is the leader of the George Town Central criminal gang known as the Central Military Killers, or CMK, and his younger brother is a senior and influential member of the same gang. The pair are accused of continuing their criminal life while behind bars, overseeing the importation of weapons into the islands, plotting to escape using guns, smuggling drugs and mobile phones into the jail, intimidating prison staff and other prisoners, and assaulting witnesses, both directly inside the jail and via proxy outside.

In his description of the case at the time of trial, the late Justice Charles Quin described the crime as “a very public execution of the most evil nature… chillingly clinical in its planning and execution”.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal also said in 2018 that the blatant way the murder was carried out supported the risk the brothers pose to the community. Denying their appeal against conviction, the judges wrote: “The appellants wore no disguise. They openly had with them a gun. They were not unknown to some (if not most) of those present in the area of the Globe Bar. They plainly did not believe that anyone would dare to give evidence against them.”

According to the evidence that the crown has allowed the courts and the defendants to see, the brothers continue to cause fear and undue influence from their cells. Much of this evidence is sensitive because it comes from individuals who have reason to fear that the brothers will exact revenge.

The governor and the crown have relied upon some 185 undisclosed documents that are said to support the claim that the men are a danger to society. They also claim that even if there was a high-security facility here, in such a small jurisdiction it would not prevent their continued threat to good order, either in or out of the prison.

A letter from the governor to the UK Foreign Secretary in June 2017 asking for the British authorities to find a place for the brothers in England said they “continued to control serious, organised criminal activity in the Cayman Islands”.

Both of the men deny these allegations.

Almost all of the evidence the authorities say they have to support the accusation that the brothers have continued their life of crime from behind bars and the more general threat they pose to the community has not been made available to them or their lawyers. As a result, their effort to argue the basic question as to whether their enforced removal to serve their time four and a half thousand miles away is proportionate and justifies overriding their basic rights has proved almost impossible.

The crucial matter in Wednesday’s Court of Appeal hearing was the issue of what is known as a closed material procedure. This is where the court and prosecutors are allowed to see all the closed or secret evidence and a special independent advocate is also granted access to the sensitive material on behalf of the defendants. But a previous court had ruled that this procedure is not available in the Cayman Islands.

Lawyers representing the brothers have argued that even it was, it would not help much since the independent advocate cannot share the content with them or their clients. While the advocate can speak with the defendants before this procedure takes place, he cannot take instructions based on any of the confidential evidence.

The brothers’ legal team maintains that it is impossible under such circumstances to have a fair hearing. They contend that their clients should see much more of the documents the crown reportedly holds against them. As a result, they continue to claim that the transfer of their clients breaches the Bill of Rights and are likely to challenge the findings of the Cayman courts at the UK Privy Council.

Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale outlined the key issues when she delivered the ruling Wednesday on behalf of the Court of Appeal. The panel had found that the judge had been wrong to decide that a closed material procedure was not available here, she explained, and so they were sending the case back to the Grand Court to allow this procedure to take place and then to re-hear the original judicial review.

She said that the higher court had also addressed a number of other important areas that will direct the next hearing (for which no date has yet been set).

Justice Ramsay-Hale confirmed that the appeal court found the law used to remove the brothers, which was passed in 1884, remained lawful but the governor had to consider its compatibility with the Bill of Rights. The panel also believed the governor was obligated to, and did, consider the human rights of the families involved, including Douglas and Ramoon’s young children, when making the decision to send the men to the UK.

However, the most important part of the ruling is that it allows the courts in Cayman to hold the controversial closed material procedure, which is most often used in the UK in terrorist cases.

It paves the way to formalize closed-door court hearings when the governor or law enforcement authorities deem that exposing evidence to accused individuals could pose a security risk. This will fuel concern that the justice system could incarcerate people without full disclosure to defendants, juries or even judges.

In this case, the brothers’ liberty is not in question. Both have been convicted, denied an appeal against the convictions and are serving life tariffs of more than 30 years for the murder of Powery. The question is whether or not they still have the right to retain their family connections by serving their jail time at HMP Northward or if the evidence of their continued criminality is such that their removal was necessary and proportionate, overriding their and their families’ rights.

Douglas and Ramoon are two of three prisoners from Cayman currently serving sentences in the UK, which is paid for by the Cayman Islands. Elmer Wright (28) was sent to the UK in 2020 after his conviction for a terrifying home invasion in Prospect in 2017. He was moved on the grounds that he had been intimidating witnesses in the prison and also posed a security threat.