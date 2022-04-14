Isolation numbers grow as COVID cases inch up

(CNS): There are currently 638 active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman, including four patients in the hospital, according to the latest Public Health Department figures. Over the last two days, 117 people have officially reported positive, and the seven-day rolling average currently stands at 39.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Monday 11/04/2022 75 Tuesday 12/04/2022 42

Although Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton advised the government it was safe to lift the restrictions on cruise visitor numbers this week, according to the weekly situation report published Wednesday, there are concerns that the steady increase in cases is being caused by public events.

There have been a number of major charity events and fundraisers over the last few weeks that may have been super-spreaders, causing clusters of new cases and bringing up infection rates. The Omicron B.A. 2.3 variant, which has a greater ability to spread, continues to be the leading variant in the Cayman Islands, according to health officials.

“[I]t remains crucial that prevention measures (wearing of masks inside, maintaining social distancing as much as possible, washing hands frequently, isolating/testing when symptomatic or if close contact with cases) are strictly followed during such gatherings, as per current legislation,” Public Health said in the weekly report.

Between 3 and 9 April, there were 284 new cases of SARS-Cov-2 reported by Public Health, just four less than the previous week, but there were almost 400 fewer tests conducted, leading to a test positivity rate of almost 21%.

Over 60% of those aged over 70 have now had a vaccine booster, which officials say is the most important group, but less than 33% of the population has had this third dose.

A fourth dose is now available, mostly targetted at those over 70 years old. But this additional shot is available to any adult who had their third shot at least six months ago. While booster take-up is relatively low, almost 94% of residents in Cayman aged over five have had at least one dose of the vaccine.