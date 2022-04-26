Increasing migrant numbers cause for concern

Cuban migrant vessel on Cayman Brac, 23 April

(CNS): Another 15 Cuban migrants, all male, arrived in Cayman Brac around 9:15pm on Sunday night aboard the third boat to come ashore here this weekend. More than 40 migrants have landed in Cayman since the start of the year, and officials appear to be concerned that this may be the start of another surge in arrivals.

In a press release issued by Customs and Border Control on Monday evening, CBC Director Charles Clifford said that officials from various government agencies met Monday to discuss the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the increase in migrants arriving on our shores,” he said. “A multiagency meeting was convened this morning to discuss the recent migrations and strategies to effectively manage the situation as well as mitigate the associated risks.”

Clifford said that more information would be released Tuesday. However, so far there is no indication if the government is looking at ways to discourage the migrants from leaving Cuba or ways to speed up the asylum applications, which are allowed under international law, or the repatriation process for failed asylum seekers, which is dictated by an MOU signed with the Cuban government.

Over the last three decades, thousands of people have arrived here in a bid to escape the communist island nation, many in vessels that are clearly not seaworthy. There has been some speculation in the past, especially during previous surges, that some Cubans arriving here were dropped off near the Cayman Islands, having been transported most of the way by human smugglers, or were picked up after they leave.

In the meantime, the migrants who have already arrived are being temporarily held in quarantine in Cayman Brac in accordance with COVID-19 protocols as arrangements are made to move the group to Grand Cayman.