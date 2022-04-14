Increased seizures of Fentanyl cause CBC concerns

Fentanyl in podwer form

Fentanyl crystals and pills

Fentanyl pills

(CNS): Over the past ten weeks Customs and Border Control (CBC) has seized an increasing amount of class A drugs, including Fentanyl a dangerous and addictive synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. In total, 288 Fentanyl tablets, 6.95 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 0.23 grams of cocaine base and eight oxymorphone tablets had been seized, fuelling concerns about the growth in illicit drug imports, especially Fentanyl.

CBC said in a release that it had also seized ganja concealed in luggage, ganja infused cigarettes and ganja edibles, including lollipops and other candy. There was no evidence that these were laced with anything stronger, the CBC said, though there have been cases in the past where milder forms of controlled drugs were seized and found to be infused or tainted with more lethal substances, including Fentanyl.

The CBC explained that during the last two months or so they had intercepted Fentanyl on two separate occasions, which has raised real concern for the law enforcement agency. Both cases are now being investigated.

“The recent trend involving the importation of illicitly produced Fentanyl is very worrying and cause for significant concern,” said CBC Director Charles Clifford. “We are continuing our efforts to intercept illegal drugs at our borders, but I fear that it is only a matter of time before Fentanyl is listed as the primary cause of death in some sudden death cases locally.”

The production, handling and consumption of Fentanyl can have deadly consequences as is indicated by the unprecedented number of Fentanyl-related sudden deaths in the US and Canada.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were well over 100,000 fatal drug overdoses in the US during a 12–month period ending April 2021. Users and handlers of Fentanyl have been known to experience symptoms such as hemorrhaging, severe physical pain and organ failure, which often lead to death.

“Illicit Fentanyl is produced in clandestine labs and is often mixed with other drugs such as cocaine and heroin,” said CBC Senior Deputy Director Bruce Smith. “This multiplies the danger and risk of sudden death from consuming it.”

The CBC leadership said the public needed to understand that in addition to being illegal, this kind of drug use is associated with severe health and safety issues, exacerbated by the fact that it is often disguised in unassuming shapes and colours and manufactured in a variety of methods. Illicitly produced Fentanyl comes in many colours and forms, including tablet, powder, crystals and liquid.

CBC said that in addition to the danger posed to the health and safety of the general public, the welfare of law enforcement personnel at the border and elsewhere, who put themselves in harm’s way in the daily course of their duties, is also at risk.

Officials said that CBC investigations and frontline teams will continue their efforts and use all available means at their disposal to respond to threats at the Cayman Islands border. Part of this effort is a combined approach and an enduring partnership with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) in the fight against illegal substances, the CBC added.