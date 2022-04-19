‘I should have used my mask’ says health minister
(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner has admitted that she should have worn a face mask when she made “an impromptu” visit to the health clinic on Little Cayman last month and was caught on camera without a face covering. Turner said the clinic was closed when she stopped by to thank the staff and there were no patients or other members of the public present.
However, the current mask mandate requires everyone to wear them when inside public places such as shops, schools and health facilities.
The government news channel, CIGTV, documented the trip by ministers to Little Cayman for last month’s special session of Cabinet on the island, and on Tuesday, 29 May, the Daily News Brief captured the minister breaching the mask mandate. A screenshot was taken by a viewer, who posted it on social media and sent it to some members of the press.
A press release about the circulation of the image and an article in the Cayman Compass said that Turner visited the clinic at the end of the day after the Little Cayman Clinic had closed. “Without proper context, I understand how the photo in question may appear,” the minister said. “In retrospect, I should have used my mask, regardless of the clinic being closed.”
The release concluded, “The Cayman Islands Government continues to encourage members of the public to follow public health guidelines including proper mask-wearing to control the rate of spreading the COVID-19 infection here in the Cayman Islands.”
Those regulations in relation to healthcare facilities state that they “may require any person who visits any of such places to wear a mask and a person who refuses to do so shall be refused entry”.
The minister’s slip has caused a public stir, given that many parents have significant concerns about the strict mask mandate in schools. Many people have been urging the government to at least lift that rule, especially now that the country has lifted most of its border restrictions and is allowing untested cruise passengers to disembark.
See the segment on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
She should also use her brain, but first she has to make that trek to see the Wizard.
In reality, Minister Turner’s “maskgate” may be trivial to other issues at hand in the entire public service, including more serious issues involving Ministers and perhaps more to come….a few years to go yet.
However, Minister Turner has admitted her bad judgement and we can move on. Of note however is how another “media” source seemed to frame the mistake as one of “clarification”.
A mistake is a mistake, just call it.
Rubbish! Oh I nade a mistake on my impromptu visit to the supermarket!
This woman is an embarrassment.
We are probably all dealing with some level of COVID fatigue. Mistakes happen. What is important at this stage is that we acknowledge those mistakes and take corrective action.
True, but in this case, corrective action should mean a KYD$10,000 fine (one tennis bracelet’s worth), loss of Health portfolio and 2 weeks suspension, like her buddy Bernie who had SIPL thrown at him for telling it like it is.
Resign now!
Maybe she was eating while walking around?
No kfc over there
US airlines have ended the masking requirement, as has the TSA at US airports.
Time to end the random mandates in Cayman. I work in an accounting firm of over 200 people and no one wears masks, and we even have frequent packed meetings. No one, including me, is worried.
….But I have to wear one entering Kings Gym until I get by reception, then can take it off in the packed gym with a hundred heavily breathing people.
And kids have to wear in school, but not after school when they get together with the same kids….
Time to end the random masking rules here.
I guess next time I break a law I’ll just say, “in retrospect, I shouldn’t have done that” – that should be enough, no need to charge me with anything.
It’s time to change the mask mandate to optional.
The police weren’t enforcing it before (which I think was the right decision) but now, even if they decided to, their hands are essentially tied as anyone could hold this up as an example of selective enforcement.
Not to mention the ridiculous situation of allowing tourists to roam free while maintaining the ridiculous travel time requirements.
Allowing laws that are not enforced to stay on the books makes a mockery of the legal system. It’s time to show some leadership. Once the cruise shippers were allowed back the “safety” and “science” arguments have lost all credibility.
We absolutely should be getting rid of the travel time requirements and pre-entry testing. If cruise ship passengers do not need to apply or be tested, why are residents and stay-over tourists that actually spend more money here being punished?
Why didnt her Chief Officer catch it and advise her to put on mask?
Or was she two weeks away as usual…
Get rid of the mask mandate. No even wannabe “leaders” believe in it!
It’s an unscheduled visit and after hours, yet magically the staff are all still there, and wearing full PPE to boot? Not that the regulations say that you can dispense with the mask wearing after normal working hours anyway. What gets me if she can go to the effort of putting on her shades ( inside a building) but not a mask.
Sabrina should have worn a mask to protect the public health worker she is standing less than 6 feet away from, inside a public health centre. She is the one that signed off on this shit and threatens SuperBowlers with fines…let her eat her own cooking and Byrne should be writing the $10,000 ticket and handing it to her (days ago).
Sabrina cannot say it’s because she wasn’t asked and because the place was empty, does she think Covid signs out at 4:00pm or something ? Also there would have been signs up requesting visitors to wear a mask so she basically did not comply with the law. Waiting on the PACT code of conduct to kick in …. Another minister has broken the law
What pathetic and insulting reason and excuse given by the Minister. Fine her at least!
The Premier won’t do anything – he needs her support.
The Great and Powerful Oz makes the decree last week that mask mandates are in effect and by not wearing a mask it is an offense. So, now that there is video proof and admission of guilt, will a fine be in order? Or is it yet another example of “rules for thee and not for me”?
And this is not the first time. Check the feed at the lying-in-state at the House of Parliament of Mr. Benson. She was not wearing a mask!
Following the ruling of a U.S. district court judge on Monday, the Biden administration announced that the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mandate requiring masks in all U.S. airports and on board aircraft
Htf does this have any relevance to anything in this article?
…ummm….maybe the common word is “masks”
Dude, Sabrina is the Health Minister underwriting the domestic mask policy she is pictured violating. Doesn’t that hypocrisy and SIPL violation at least merit her own $10,000 ticket, portfolio forfeiture and 2 week sanction? Fair is fair.
At least her acknowledgement has some openness and honesty. Frankly it is better than I had expected.
Her response is excuses to try and wiggle out of taking responsibility for her “rules for thee but not for me” action. Had the full regulations been quoted correctly, it would reference masks are required where 6ft distancing is not maintained. Don’t think she’s that distance in the photo, or maintained it throughout her tour. Quite simply, she committed an offense and is now backpedaling.
No need to apologise.
Just scrap the fcuking mask law.
No need to wear a mask when the clinic is closed because covid doesn’t spread after hours right? Remember the govt has it’s very own science that no other country knows about.
She probably thinks it’s ok to park in handicapped spots if you’re just going to be there a few minutes too.
At a minimum she should be fined the maximum amount and it should be paid for out of her own money not some PACT or government slush fund.
She demands everyone plays mask charades, then excludes herself because she knows how stupid it is.
Will she be charged? After her finger wagging threatening everybody else who breaks the mask mandate?
Probably lose her job, not sure about charges
storm in a tea cup….she’s an incompetent fool…so what do you expect?
Shouldn’t this be an opportunity for our nonchalant Police Commissioner to be made to issue a public statement and hand her a SuperBowl-sized ticket in a press photo? Can’t even organise that it seems. Every day, more public confidence in RCIPS is meaninglessly wasted-away….like there’s a mountain of surplus they can draw from.
Or use the UK approach – police issue a ticket to demonstrate impartiality – politician pays it to demonstrate same – but then says it’s not a resignation matter because it’s all a misunderstanding and the current “crisis “ means it’s important that the health minister stay in place 😉
Fine her $10,000 or jail time. Remember the young lover’s trial? Why would this be any different?
How did she become Health Minister? Did she have ay relevant experience?
Didn’t she cross the aisle to secure Panton’s Premiership?
Lol Health minister has to apologise for Not wearing a mask at the hospital..really you cant make this crap up. Says alot.
Maybe she should just resign…
caymanians in cig or civil service don’t do resignations….why should they?…there are no firings either.
Yet they invoked SIPL, scooped Bernie’s portfolio, and put him on leave for less.
Why is she wearing sunglasses indoors? Celebrity status? She can’t see a bloody thing with them on, so what was she looking for? Oye
Incompetence is encouraged in CIG. Administrative leave with pay.
True. Plus many work other CIG workers run businesses and receive tourist stipends for themselves and their family members who are employed by the “tourist” company.