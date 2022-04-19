‘I should have used my mask’ says health minister

Health Minister Sabrina Turner tours the Little Cayman Clinic with Nurse Charmaine Coore (from CIGTV)

(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner has admitted that she should have worn a face mask when she made “an impromptu” visit to the health clinic on Little Cayman last month and was caught on camera without a face covering. Turner said the clinic was closed when she stopped by to thank the staff and there were no patients or other members of the public present.

However, the current mask mandate requires everyone to wear them when inside public places such as shops, schools and health facilities.

The government news channel, CIGTV, documented the trip by ministers to Little Cayman for last month’s special session of Cabinet on the island, and on Tuesday, 29 May, the Daily News Brief captured the minister breaching the mask mandate. A screenshot was taken by a viewer, who posted it on social media and sent it to some members of the press.

A press release about the circulation of the image and an article in the Cayman Compass said that Turner visited the clinic at the end of the day after the Little Cayman Clinic had closed. “Without proper context, I understand how the photo in question may appear,” the minister said. “In retrospect, I should have used my mask, regardless of the clinic being closed.”

The release concluded, “The Cayman Islands Government continues to encourage members of the public to follow public health guidelines including proper mask-wearing to control the rate of spreading the COVID-19 infection here in the Cayman Islands.”

Those regulations in relation to healthcare facilities state that they “may require any person who visits any of such places to wear a mask and a person who refuses to do so shall be refused entry”.

The minister’s slip has caused a public stir, given that many parents have significant concerns about the strict mask mandate in schools. Many people have been urging the government to at least lift that rule, especially now that the country has lifted most of its border restrictions and is allowing untested cruise passengers to disembark.