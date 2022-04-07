Hospital backs off aggressive debt collecting

Ronnie Dunn

(CNS): HSA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Dunn has confirmed that although the Health Services Authority has retained the services of a debt collector, they have been asked not to act aggressively against those who are struggling. While the bad debt problem has not gone away, the HSA is writing off much less now than in the past and there have been improvements in efficiency and service provision, which has increased revenue. Therefore, the need to squeeze cash from those who can least afford it is not a priority.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dunn said that government has been wary of being too aggressive in pressuring those who are struggling with insurance cover. He said the debt collectors have been asked to limit who they pursue, focusing on debts that they are likely to recover, such as those run up by patients from cruise ships.

“We have to remain sustainable but we can’t be naive about the fiscal realities,” he said, noting that many people here still have inadequate cover for the care they need.

The cost of healthcare is rising everywhere, including the Cayman Islands, where last year’s consumer price index showed it had increased by around 12%. However, Dunn said the HSA was well aware that the cost of healthcare was a significant issue for people and they were striving to reduce this.

He said they were focused on filling the gaps in provision across the islands and making access easier for all by investing in infrastructure and services and cutting operating costs.

The hospital this year embarked on major investment in around 35 critical infrastructure projects of varying scope and complexity with a budget of CI$8 million, the largest single investment since the inception of the HSA in 2002. This covers a wide range of new services, from the provision of a dialysis service at the West Bay Clinic to a new ambulance centre in Bodden Town.

In addition to replacing the fleet, the new EMS base was desperately needed, not just to deal with the increasing calls from a growing population but to help cut response times, which have been dramatically impacted the traffic congestion.

Dunn said the solar panel project at the George Town hospital site was calculated to cut at least $360,000 per year from the HSA’s power bill, the equivalent of five new nurses. And that was before the cost of energy soared, so expectations now are for even greater savings. There are also plans to expand the rollout of solar panels on other parts of the estate, including covered parking.

The deputy CEO said that the hospital had now found a way to make sure the money it has was going where it was needed and was balancing investing in the right places, while helping to keep the cost of healthcare provision down.

HSA Board Chair Osbourne Bodden noted the strategic vision for the government hospital in the next few years and explained how the main aim was to make sure the hospital was not competing with the private sector but was filling the gaps in provisions.

“After decades of cash flow challenges impeding needed investments, the HSA embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development programme in 2021 to ensure our world-class healthcare staff have world-class facilities to continue delivering cutting-edge care,” he said.

“We have been making and will continue to make significant investments in new infrastructure and capabilities that will position the HSA to improve access to care and the health of our people,” Bodden said.

He said the proof that the HSA has been successfully improving the experience of patients and families was in the revamped patient experience survey measured independently by an international agency. Bodden said that of the 21,439 people surveyed in 2021, 83.5% ranked the quality of care positively, with most stating it was excellent.