Hospital argues that deals can’t fetter tax collection

Doctors Hospital in George Town

(CNS): A lawyer representing Doctors Hospital made a comprehensive argument in court on Wednesday that the contracts signed by the UDP government with Health City Cayman Islands in 2010 and by the Unity government with Aster Cayman Medcity weeks before the 2021 election, both of which waived fees, cannot legally bind other administrations’ collection of public taxes.

The deal with Health City has enabled it to reap significant benefits for the last decade and the same benefits are now being offered to another proposed facility. Meanwhile, Doctors Hospital has paid over C$1 million duty on medical equipment over the last three years.

The private hospital, located in George Town, is therefore challenging, through a judicial review, the ongoing duty and other tax waivers being given to HCCI and those that will be given to Aster if that project goes ahead. Chris Buttler QC, a UK-based lawyer, is representing the Doctors Hospital (formerly Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital), instructed by McGrath Tonner.

As he presented his client’s case, Buttler told the court that there is no provision in the Customs Law to allow the Cabinet to grant these blanket duty waivers to specific institutions for seemingly endless periods of time.

The government’s response to the legal case depends largely on the argument that it is bound by the legal contracts that previous governments signed with these two medical tourism institutions. The deals were struck as part of government policy to attract a new economic pillar, and the government maintains it has a right to carve out the special provisions.

But Buttler argued that the contract signed by the UDP with Health City and the more recent deal with Aster cannot bind future governments. He said that in a democracy the Cabinet cannot be fettered from collecting taxes in the public interest and, more importantly, deciding what is and is not in the public interest at any given time.

“Cabinet should be deciding on a case by cases basis whether duty waivers are in the public interest or not,” he said, adding that giving up these taxes, fees or duties was sacrificing public funding. He pointed out that while one government may decide on a policy to facilitate medical tourism, another may not feel that giving up public revenue meant for public services for such a policy was in the public interest.

Buttler argued that the same thing applied to stamp duty, which according to the law only the finance minister has the power to waive. One finance minister might believe a decision to waive land taxes is in the public interest on one occasion for policy reasons, but that decision cannot bind the next minister to take up that office.

He said that when granting a waiver, a finance minister must decide whether that specific sacrifice of public funds, and in turn public services, is worth it. But there is no provision in the law for a general waiver or any provision that allows the minister to “surrender the power” to grant waivers, which is effectively what has happened with the contracts in this case, he told the court.

Buttler accepted that there is a provision in the law for blanket waivers on work permit fees, as HCCI has also been exempt from paying those. However, he said, each successive government must retain the right to change public policy and put an end to any previous blanket decision to waive the collection of any revenue.

“Failure to collect fees and taxes harms the public interest,” Buttler argued. In a democracy the Cabinet must retain its powers to collect all taxes, he said, noting the huge amounts of money that have been given up in fees under the Health City deal. Over the first fifteen years of operation, HCCI will have received more than CI$167 million worth of waived taxes.

Buttler argued that there were clauses in the HCCI contracts that on their face “compel future administrations to continue with the waivers forever… regardless of the future public interest” and any policy adopted by future administrations. But this had concerning implications in a democracy, he said.

He also noted that the HCCI contract signed by the UDP administration was found to be unlawful in a 2015 report by the auditor general at the time (Alastair Swarbrick). In his role as the guardian of public finances, Swarbrick had also raised questions about the ongoing waivers and the government’s failure to adopt a transparent waiver policy, Buttler said.

He explained that Doctors Hospital has applied for duty waivers on a number of occasions for some of the medical equipment it imports and has received a mixed response. The hospital has been granted a full waiver for some pieces of equipment and a partial waiver or nothing at all for others.

Buttler argued that it was wrong for the government to have no published criteria about what would warrant duty or fee waivers, making it very difficult for his client to know when or how the hospital can secure a waiver whenever it needs to bring in specialist medical equipment.

He said it was obvious that government should be transparent about this type of public policy and that all taxpayers should know on what grounds its government is giving up public money.

The case, which is being heard by Justice Richard Williams, continues this week.