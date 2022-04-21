Governor isolating in beachfront home with COVID-19

Governor Martyn Roper working from home while isolating (from social media)

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper spent Easter isolating at his Seven Mile Beach residence after he tested positive on Good Friday, a few days after his wife discovered she was infected. Posting his status on social media, Roper said they both had some mild symptoms, including a sore throat and a slightly stuffy nose, but were doing well and feeling fine. The UK representative used his encounter with the virus to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Without our booster shots things could of course have been a lot worse,” he said. “The vaccinations the UK provided have helped many across our islands avoid serious illness and even worse, saving countless precious lives. Please, if you have not yet been vaccinated or not received your booster, please go and get it as soon as you can – it could make all the difference to your health.”

He also pushed the fourth booster dose now available to anyone over the age of 18 who received their third shot more than six months ago. While there is some debate over the need for another shot at this stage, Roper said some health experts say a fourth dose can also protect against infection from the new Omicron variant BA.2.

Roper said he was still in isolation and was working from home, attending the National Trust Conference via Zoom on Tuesday and meetings with the police commissioner and other officials online or via phone yesterday.