Four more years before WTE facility opens

Aerial view of remediation of George Town Landfill

(CNS): Cabinet has approved a new negotiation deadline to finalise its deal with Dart for the proposed waste-to-energy facility and a new system to manage the Cayman Islands’ rubbish, including recycling. Government and the islands’ wealthiest investor now have six more months to iron out the details of the ReGen project.

As a result, work on the stalled environmental impact assessment can restart but it will now be 2026 before the ReGen waste burner is switched on, the premier has said.

PACT had held back on the deal that was signed by the previous administration just three weeks before the elections because it had concerns about the terms, such as what was included, what had been left out and the need to understand the true costs.

The decision by the last government to sign such a major commitment less than a month before the country voted in a national election is also under review and the contract itself is subject to an audit.

While the new administration has added a few months to the timeline, DECCO, one of Dart’s network of companies, was originally picked as the preferred bidder for this WTE project in October 2017. However, the idea for a WTE facility has been on successive governments’ agendas since 2005, so this latest delay is a fraction of the overall timeline of more than 20 years.

Now that Cabinet has approved this extension, Dart can restart the EIA, which is expected to take around twelve months and will include public consultation.

Responsibility for the project was transitioned to Premie Wayne Panton’s Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency in October last year, and the premier said his team had spent the last year looking at how the project has changed since the deal was announced in October 2017 and whether it still meets the country’s needs.

“In order to meet our national sustainability and infrastructure objectives, delivering a financially viable, long-term solution for solid waste management is a key priority for the Cayman Islands Government,” he said.

A key concern was ensuring that the Sister Islands’ landfill sites are addressed, as they had been taken out of the deal that was signed by the PPM-led Unity government.

“For ReGen to benefit everyone in the Cayman Islands, it’s important to ensure plans are in place to provide sustainable waste management for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman,” Panton said.

The premier said it will still be several years before the new infrastructure is up and running, with the estimated project commission date for the energy recovery facility pushed to 2026. “In the interim, preserving space at the existing landfill through waste reduction will be a top priority for the joint project team,” Panton said.

Dart President of Development Delivery and Infrastructure Cameron Graham said the developer was committed to delivering the project and they could now progress important negotiations to achieve financial close by the new deadline. “We look forward to moving the project forward in partnership with the Cayman Islands Government,” Cameron said. “A cleaner, greener Cayman Islands benefits us all.”

The benefits of the project have been well documented, including reducing greenhouse gases, helping toward the national renewable energy target, improving recycling performance and diverting up to 95% of our waste from being landfilled. But WTE is still only one step up on the inverted waste-management pyramid from using a dump.

Given that Cayman has been using an unlined open dump for decades, anything would be an improvement. But burning garbage provides no incentives for people to reduce their consumerism or reuse what they acquire. While there are plans for recycling and composting, Dart will eventually be hoping to profit from the energy project by selling the power it can generate, so burning as much rubbish as possible will be the main priority.

With the decision made that the country is going to solve its waste problem by burning it in a proper facility, the next step is for the team negotiating the deal to report back to Cabinet as soon as possible on the policy decisions and directives that will be required to achieve financial closure.

“Over the next six months, the team will provide regular updates to Cabinet on the negotiations,” said Jennifer Ahearn, the ministry’s chief officer and the lead on this project.

Although the previous government had signed the deal in March 2021, moving from commercial close to financial close involved satisfying a long list of contract terms and conditions.

So the effect of the current agreement is that the deadline to obtain financial close is now pushed back some six months to 31 October at the latest. The long-stop date will then be no later than 31 January 2023, three months after the proposed financial close date.