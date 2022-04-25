Expert to advise on merging nature into economy

Ralph Chami

(CNS): Economist Ralph Chami, the assistant director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and co-founder of Rebalance Earth, which advocates for integrating natural capital into economies, will be visiting the Cayman Islands for five days, arriving on Sunday, Premier Wayne Panton has announced. While here Chami will be participating in various events and engagements, sharing insights on what a nature-positive economy can deliver and how to build such a framework.

In Panton’s Earth Day Message, which was released by his office late Friday evening, he said that Chami and his colleagues bring together investors, conservationists and policymakers. With an approach to economics that values biodiversity and keystone species, they are seeking to build a new economic paradigm that is nature-positive and promises to deliver sustainable and shared prosperity to all, the premier added.

The Cayman Islands environment, and in particular the impact of coastal development, is a pressing issue for PACT. Despite his sustainability platform, after a year in office Panton is facing criticisms that he has done very little to curb the pace of unsustainable development, which is increasingly seen as far removed from the Cayman community and merely a profit-making machine for local elites and their overseas investors.

In his statement announcing Chami’s visit, Panton said that economic development and the environment don’t need to be at odds as there is a direct correlation between sustainable business practices, share prices and business performance.

“Businesses with strong Environment Social Governance (ESG) standards have better profitability, stronger financials, happier employees and more resilient stock performance,” he said. “It’s clear our economy and environment are not opposing forces. They are two sides of the same coin.”

Panton repeated PACT’s vision for a Cayman Islands that is held up as one of the most sustainable countries in the world and said that the government is committed to taking a sustainable approach to the social, environmental and economic development of the country.

“A sustainable approach means we try to balance protection and conservation of the natural environment with the need to develop some of the natural environment for social or economic purposes,” he said. “It also means identifying ways to make existing infrastructure more efficient, introducing new technologies and innovations that reduce our collective environmental footprint, and collaborating with other governments, individuals and companies to link prosperity, peace and planetary health.”

Panton pointed to the efforts that have been made to address a more sustainable future for the Cayman Islands over the last twelve months. He said Cabinet has facilitated the purchase and protection of significant acreage across the Cayman Islands, including parcels in the Salina Reserve, Sand Cay, Western Mangroves Area and Central Mangrove Wetlands in Grand Cayman, Tarpon Lake and the East Interior of Little Cayman, and Hemmington Forest in Cayman Brac.

Because of these crown-protected areas, more than 7,385 acres, or 11.33% of the land across the three Cayman Islands, is now protected. The premier urged people to support the efforts to protect more land by nominating areas seen as important to be considered for protection. He also asked people to introduce more native and endemic plants into the built communities by planting a tree for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Panton has been a champion of the environment for a long time but it is evident that he is struggling to gain full support from all of his Cabinet colleagues in the PACT coalition. While his ministry team is urging sustainability and discussing fundamental changes needed, the planning ministry appears at odds with the premier.

Aside from the legal challenge that the DoE is having to make regarding a particularly unsustainable decision made by the politically appointed Central Planning Authority, at every meeting the members are green-lighting projects that destroy acres of pristine natural habitat and threaten dwindling mangrove resources. Just last month the CPA granted planning permission for a builders’ supply yard in a mangrove habitat in South Sound.