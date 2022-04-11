EWA extension will reduce congestion, says premier

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said government is going ahead with the East-West Arterial Road extension as it will reduce traffic congestion from the Eastern Districts and this remains a top PACT priority. Despite the controversies surrounding this road, which threatens the Central Mangrove Wetlands directly from its route and indirectly as it will open more areas of the island to development, Panton has said the road is long overdue.

An environmental impact assessment has only just begun on the most controversial stretch of the EWA from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound Road, where the project poses the most significant environmental threats. In addition to concerns relating to the natural habitat, especially the mangroves, there is the possibility that the road will lead to major flooding for existing and future communities in the Bodden Town area.

Panton said that traffic congestion negatively impacts many people each weekday and he committed to building the extension, though he accepted that the solutions to Grand Cayman’s mounting traffic problems are not just to be found in more and more roads.

“Expanding the roads’ infrastructure is necessary and long overdue, and we are committed to completing the East West Arterial Road as soon as possible to improve the quality of life for thousands of Caymanians who live in the Eastern Districts,” said the premier, who is also the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency.

“As we have said before, we intend to take a holistic approach and a long-term view to traffic and ground transportation. Improving our roads infrastructure where strategically necessary, transforming our system of public transport, reducing the number of cars imported each month and encouraging new behaviours, such as car-pooling and increased use of busses, are all part of the bigger picture,” he said.

But so far, none of the non-road solutions have emerged and government remains focused on roadworks to relieve bottlenecks, especially at the Grand Harbour roundabout, which will not be alleviated by the EWA Road.

Work has now begun to expand the number of lanes on the Linford Pierson Highway from the Agnes Way roundabout to Bobby Thompson Way and Smith Road.

Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said work was progressing well on the first phase of the East-West Arterial with ongoing work from Hirst Road to east of Woodland Drive. “Simultaneously, we are working through the environmental impact assessment process for phase two, which will inform the design and construction from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound Road,” he said.