EWA extension will reduce congestion, says premier
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said government is going ahead with the East-West Arterial Road extension as it will reduce traffic congestion from the Eastern Districts and this remains a top PACT priority. Despite the controversies surrounding this road, which threatens the Central Mangrove Wetlands directly from its route and indirectly as it will open more areas of the island to development, Panton has said the road is long overdue.
An environmental impact assessment has only just begun on the most controversial stretch of the EWA from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound Road, where the project poses the most significant environmental threats. In addition to concerns relating to the natural habitat, especially the mangroves, there is the possibility that the road will lead to major flooding for existing and future communities in the Bodden Town area.
Panton said that traffic congestion negatively impacts many people each weekday and he committed to building the extension, though he accepted that the solutions to Grand Cayman’s mounting traffic problems are not just to be found in more and more roads.
“Expanding the roads’ infrastructure is necessary and long overdue, and we are committed to completing the East West Arterial Road as soon as possible to improve the quality of life for thousands of Caymanians who live in the Eastern Districts,” said the premier, who is also the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency.
“As we have said before, we intend to take a holistic approach and a long-term view to traffic and ground transportation. Improving our roads infrastructure where strategically necessary, transforming our system of public transport, reducing the number of cars imported each month and encouraging new behaviours, such as car-pooling and increased use of busses, are all part of the bigger picture,” he said.
But so far, none of the non-road solutions have emerged and government remains focused on roadworks to relieve bottlenecks, especially at the Grand Harbour roundabout, which will not be alleviated by the EWA Road.
Work has now begun to expand the number of lanes on the Linford Pierson Highway from the Agnes Way roundabout to Bobby Thompson Way and Smith Road.
Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said work was progressing well on the first phase of the East-West Arterial with ongoing work from Hirst Road to east of Woodland Drive. “Simultaneously, we are working through the environmental impact assessment process for phase two, which will inform the design and construction from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound Road,” he said.
Category: development, Local News
It will Mr. Premier? It might. But considering there will be no cap on the number of vehicles imported annually you had better plan to build that highway multi-storey.
The public transportation system is a hodgepodge mess, it always has been. What in blazes makes you think that without a complete overhaul and modernisation of it there will be increased use of it? You might as well put money into an LRT on the same route and offer incentives to for business to relocate East.
Keep bringing in those carts by the thousands and in 5 years there will be nowhere for the soon come horses to pull them. Too little too late again but don’t worry the next bunch of clowns will reinvent the wheel and sort it out right?
This is not about traffic. It is about access to land for development. The flooding will be bad without a bridge or big culvert every 1000 feet.
In general this road may reduce traffic and congestion, but what is going to happen when all that traffic gets to the roundabout where it merges with Shamrock RD? Even though the bypass has the right of way, Shamrock traffic never lets them through and the whole thing goes slow like a turtle.
Also what’s going to happen when it gets first to Hirsch road? that’s going to be a busy intersection and again a lot of brake lights.
When will they bite the bullet and just put in a couple of overpasses?
No.No.No.
🤦♀️👎🏻🙈🙉
Premier is NOT the Expert!
😡🤬 🤯
These guys don’t get it.
You can widen roads all you like but until a solution is found for the bottleneck at the Hurleys roundabout and a viable public transport system is implemented (i.e. reliable real buses on a real schedule), then there will be no material improvement in congestion.
No it won’t.
How? Where is the evidence base?
Why don’t we work on public transport first? The Premier is Minister of Sustainability, he could get 2 gold stars for (#1) saving the trees and (#2) carbon emission reduction by getting cars off the roads.
Even just working on getting all of the students on buses will make make a world of difference, watch next week when schools are out and morning traffic East of Spotts just evaporates
👍👍👍YES TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!
😀😀😀YES TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!
🚌🚌🚌YES TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!
❌🛑⛔️ NO TO EWA!
Build the road
First finish the job between Agnes way and Bobby thompson way. Then see what happen to traffic flow for 6 to 8 months before starting building east to west arterial way. That bypass road won’t improve traffic problems between Bobby thompson to Grand Harbour.