Early prediction calls for nine hurricanes in 2022

(CNS): With Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures warmer than normal, hurricane experts are predicting an above-average season this year with at least nine hurricanes, including four major ones, making landfall. The first prediction for this year was published Thursday, two months before hurricane season begins, and reminding everyone that regardless of the predictions it it “only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for those living in its path.”

According to Philip J. Klotzbach and Michael M. Bell and their team of storm watchers at Colorado State University, at least 19 tropical storms are expected in 2022. The forecast suggests that it is unlikely that El Niño conditions will occur during this year’s hurricane season, which typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity. This, combined with the warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean and most of the subtropical Atlantic, is likely to stir up the stormy weather.

With two months to go before the start of the storm season, these predictions will change as we get closer to 1 June. However, CSU traditionally releases this very early forecast to give people an idea, given that the Atlantic basin has the largest year-to-year variability of any of the global tropical cyclone basins.

“People are curious to know how active the upcoming season is likely to be, particularly if you can show hindcast skill improvement over climatology for many past years,” the researchers at CSU said. “Everyone should realize that it is impossible to precisely predict this season’s hurricane activity in early April. There is, however, much curiosity as to how global ocean and atmosphere features are presently arranged as regards to the probability of an active or inactive hurricane season for the coming year.”