Development encroaching on home of the blues

(CNS): Plans to create a subdivision of six plots for family-sized homes on a parcel of untouched primary forest habitat off the Queen’s Highway would encroach on the home of the Cayman Islands’ iconic, endangered blue iguana. As the relentless development continues in Grand Cayman, it increasingly threatens the more remote areas of East End and North Side, where the last remnants of primary untouched forest and much of the island’s remaining endemic species survive.

If this particular project is given planning permission, the National Trust, which owns the neighbouring Salina Reserve, is asking that the developer moves a proposed road from the reserve’s border and leaves a natural buffer of at least 50 feet along the edge of the property to protect the iguanas and other species.

According to the Central Planning Authority agenda for Wednesday, the applicant for the sub-division on the 13-acre site (parcel 61A 34), Roland Bodden and Company, has agreed to the buffer to protect the reserve.

But the proposed project illustrates the desperate need for an updated development plan as well as new planning laws to protect the increasing risk to the country’s most sensitive and unique habitats.

The parcel under consideration for development contains similar habitat to the Salina Reserve. The 646-acre reserve itself contains a variety of habitats that are increasingly hard to find across the islands, including primary forest, buttonwood wetlands, shrublands and a sedge wetland.

It is also one of only two areas where the National Trust releases blue iguanas, which have been successfully bred in captivity as part of its programme to bring this species back from the edge of extinction. The area is home to some of the first hatchlings from bred blue iguanas to be born in the wild.

The reserve and some of the surrounding land in this area is home to the Agalinis kingsii, a species of false foxglove that is unique to Grand Cayman. It is only known to occur on one other privately-owned parcel of land in Frank Sound, illustrating how close Cayman is to losing some of its rarest flowers as a result of development.

Three different types of bats live in caves on a forested ridge in the reserve, including the Brazilian free-tailed bat, the Jamaican fruit-eating bat and the big-eared bat. Grand Cayman parrots and white-crowned pigeons nest in the old-growth dry forest all around the area, where many rare hardwood trees still flourish.

The Trust is asking the developer to ensure that any future plans for the homes that are likely to be built there retain as much natural diversity as possible, and while it commended the landowner for limiting the subdivision to one house per parcel, it asked that only the buildings’ footprints are cleared.

“Research shows that developing sites with a natural, forested design benefits property values,” the Trust said in its letter to the CPA. “Studies indicate that the presence of larger trees can add from 3% to 15% to home values, while homes that are adjacent to naturalistic parks and open spaces are valued at 8-20% higher than comparable properties elsewhere.”

The Trust said this could limit the negative consequences of development on its protected land, as it noted the challenges of retaining Cayman’s dwindling wilderness for the next generation to enjoy.

In its comments about the proposed sub-divisions, the Department of Environment also noted that this site is “particularly ecologically important” and agreed with the idea of a buffer as a way of mitigating the potential impact of development on the reserve.

The DoE also recommended the proposed road not be constructed or the site cleared until any actual building is imminent and that any future clearing, filling or development of the parcels be the subject of a separate consultation with the National Conservation Council.