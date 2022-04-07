Developers pull hotel from Crystal Harbour project

Site of the proposed hotel, now withdrawn

(CNS): Michael Ryan told the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday that the proposed nine-storey hotel set to be part of a controversial new project in Crystal Harbour is no longer part of the plan. But this was not enough to satisfy the numerous objections from existing homeowners in the area, who believe the size and density of this mixed-use development will still irreversibly change their quiet, exclusive gated community, undermining the quality of life they bought into.

Ryan, the developer of the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, is partnering once again with Dale Crighton, his co-developer on the original Crystal Harbour project and more recently the FIN project in South Sound, on what has been named Prisma.

At a special meeting of the CPA to hear the application Ryan outlined the new details of the development.

Despite dropping plans for the hotel, the proposed project still comprises five 7-storey apartment blocks, townhouses, duplexes, commercial and retail space, including a restaurant, and the extension of a canal on a 7½-acre lot along Crighton Drive, which is zoned Hotel/Tourism and Low Density Residential.

Ryan said this project had been on cards for decades but it had taken a long time to find the right design to maximise the project. He said it had all the benefits of development without any of the negatives associated with environmental harm because the site was already cleared and the Department of Environment has confirmed that it has little ecological value.

Ryans said that with the hotel dropped, it was a straightforward largely residential application with some retail. He added that it was nicely designed and would be pedestrian-friendly and provide more amenities for Crystal Harbour Community.

But it was his attorney, Samuel Jackson, who argued on the developers’ behalf regarding the objections. Jackson said that there was no valid reason in the law to refuse the application.

He told the CPA there was nothing to support the objectors’ assertions that it was inappropriate in scale. He described their claims as “absurd” and said that if the CPA turned down the application, they would be trampling on the constitutional rights of the landowners to develop their land.

He dismissed any claim that the objectors had “bought into” a low-rise residential development as it had always been zoned hotel and tourism, and refuted the claims that this project was not suitable for the area.

“What is really wrong with this suitability test raised by the objectors is that it is posited on that notion that a developer has to prove the worth of his development,” he said. “The reality is, given the type of zoning we have in this country… there is a presumption of approval based on that zoning.”

Jackson said that his clients didn’t need to prove their development was suitable to surrounding owners because it complied with the zoning. He stressed to the board members that in law they can only decline an application for “clear reasons”.

He said some of the objections raised by the landowners were irrelevant because they did not have the right to object to the variants that the developers are seeking “to make the project work”, as he stressed the limits of the planning law when it comes to who developers must inform about what.

“Folks are always concerned when large developments go up… but if you drill down there is no harm caused that would warrant you refusing the application,” he told the CPA, as he stressed the amenities that the development would bring.

However, Rupert Wheeler, the lawyer representing several of the homeowners in the area, said there were “significant and well-founded objections” because the project “will change the entire aesthetic of the community”. He said the project was very different from anything currently there and there would be a huge increase in cars and foot traffic of non-residents.

Wheeler also noted that the very same developers making this application had made owners in Crystal Harbour enter into restricted covenants over what they could build on the canal, which gave them the right to assume that nothing other than family homes would ever be built on canal lots.

Wheeler argued that the country’s development plan wasn’t in place just to facilitate development but to prevent over-development, and he listed several reasons why the CPA could lawfully decline the application. He said it was “obvious that the proposal was significantly out of step” with the existing community and “if granted would irreversibly change and undermine” the owners’ quality of life.

Two landowners also objected on their own behalf. One of them queried the density calculation and asked planning to re-look at the application because the numbers did not add up.

Another landowner argued that the entire development was unfair, given the restricted covenants that had been placed on owners, which had also prevented them from applying for any variants in the planning law. He queried the fairness of imposing restrictions on all the existing owners the developers had previously sold to, and now to change all the rules for their own benefit.

He accused the developers of trying to maximise profits while threatening the existing community.

“The trade-off here is the developers’ pocket over our quality of life,” he said, adding that none of the objectors wanted the amenities the developers were telling them they needed. “Have the courage to use your powers and discretion to do the right thing,” he urged the CPA.