Deputy premier among 900 people with COVID-19

(CNS): Many workplaces were missing employees again when the work-week started Monday, including Deputy Premier Chris Saunders. Public Health officials confirmed that almost 900 people are currently isolating as a result of the continued and steady increase in the numbers infected by the virus. The seven-day rolling average has increased to 68, and 186 new cases were officially reported over the weekend, including nine on Cayman Brac.

There are now an estimated 895 active cases of the virus. Six people have been admitted to hospital, three of whom are vaccinated. Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Friday 22/04/2022 76 Saturday 23/04/2022 54 Sunday 24/04/2022 56

Saunders said he became unwell at the weekend and took a lateral flow test which was positive. “This result was later confirmed by a PCR test,” he said. “I am currently in isolation and working remotely. My wife and son have tested negative thus far and will continue to test daily via LFT. I’d like to thank everyone for their well-wishes and expressions of support.”

Although the DP said he has some symptoms, they are relatively mild. He was able to attend caucus via teleconference on Monday and was planning to do the same for Cabinet tomorrow, Saunders said, adding that he looked forward to testing negative and being released from quarantine once he has recovered.

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper and his wife, Lissie, who tested positive over Easter, were both released from isolation over the weekend. “I was back at my desk this morning,” Roper said in a social media post, as he thanked the HSA and Public Health for their support during isolation.

“They continue to do an excellent job keeping our community safe from Covid. Many thanks for all the kind wishes and messages over the last week or so. We are both fully recovered and feeling fine. I enjoyed getting back on the beach for my daily run. Please continue to follow Public Health guidance and get your booster if you are eligible and have not yet had it,” he said.