Daylight armed robbery takes place near airport
(CNS): Police are investigating the fourth armed robbery this week in George Town after two masked men, one armed with a gun, held up at a loan business along Roberts Drive, the road heading into the airport. The stick-up happened in broad daylight at 10:55 Thursday morning, when the culprits, dressed in construction-type clothing, entered the premises and demanded cash.
Police confirmed an undisclosed quantity of cash was stolen but no injuries were reported before the suspects fled. “It is suspected that they then left in a vehicle,” police said.
Over the last week, there have been several robberies in the capital. Two men were mugged in separate incidents in the same street in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a man with a gun. On Tuesday night a masked robber fired his weapon into the air as he held up a gas station on Dorcy Drive before fleeing on a motorcycle with another man.
The police said they are currently investigating all of these incidents and detectives are appealing to anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.
Were they wearing a hard hats and high-vis vests? Shouldn’t be too hard to spot then.
Every time RCIPS bows to all the moaners and targets resources at motorists the gun crime kicks off. Funny that.
Maybe they are trying to get money together to fix the terrible knock knees of the person that is dressed as a construction worker. I know you criminals are reading this. By the way how you stand and your lanky built, it shouldn’t be that hard for you to find. #stayhomeknockknees
In Florida, every business has high resolution security cameras and the images released the same day a crime is committed.
No comments as at noon. Which meme will be first – it’s all due to Jamaicans or it’s what happens when young Caymanian men are denied jobs because of discrimination or unfair competition from expats? Waging my money on the first one.
Price of crack must have gone up as much as fuel.