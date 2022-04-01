Daylight armed robbery takes place near airport

(CNS): Police are investigating the fourth armed robbery this week in George Town after two masked men, one armed with a gun, held up at a loan business along Roberts Drive, the road heading into the airport. The stick-up happened in broad daylight at 10:55 Thursday morning, when the culprits, dressed in construction-type clothing, entered the premises and demanded cash.

Police confirmed an undisclosed quantity of cash was stolen but no injuries were reported before the suspects fled. “It is suspected that they then left in a vehicle,” police said.

Over the last week, there have been several robberies in the capital. Two men were mugged in separate incidents in the same street in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a man with a gun. On Tuesday night a masked robber fired his weapon into the air as he held up a gas station on Dorcy Drive before fleeing on a motorcycle with another man.

The police said they are currently investigating all of these incidents and detectives are appealing to anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.