Cubans arrived on Brac in damaged boat

| 19/04/2022 | 2 Comments

(CNS): Twelve Cuban migrants ran aground in Spot Bay, Cayman Brac, last week and the men are currently in COVID quarantine awaiting transfer to Grand Cayman. The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) said the damaged boat arrived around 10pm, when all of the men disembarked. One migrant was treated at the Faith Hospital for exhaustion but has subsequently been released.

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/04/2022 at 8:58 am

    Send them back…

  2. Anonymous says:
    19/04/2022 at 8:50 am

    AGAIN!

