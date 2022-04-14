Cruise number limits lifted as Phase 2 rolled out

(CNS): Cabinet has granted approval for the COVID-related restrictions on cruise ship calls and passengers to be lifted in what officials described as a seamless transition to Phase two of the cruise tourism opening plan, which starts on Monday, 18 April. The Ministry of Tourism said in a release Wednesday that the decision was based on the “success of the reintroduction of cruise ships” during Phase one and it will continue until the Long Term Cruise Tourism Strategy is completed before the end of the year.

Ships will now revert to the normal process of liaising with the Port Authority Cayman Islands (PACI) for approval to dock, the ministry stated, adding that all health protocols from the first phase of reopening will remain in place.

These include the requirement for all cruise passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated in order to disembark the ship here, with children assuming the status of their parents, and no one who tests positive will be allowed ashore.

Despite an increase in caseloads recently, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said there has not been a significant change in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

“The stringent health protocols implemented by the Cayman Islands Government exceed the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and have been effective in safeguarding the health of residents,” she said. “Public Health’s analysis of cruise passenger data collected during Phase I have not found any evident link between the number of COVID-19 cases currently on Island and cruise passenger arrivals.”

While the decision has been welcomed by stakeholders, the need to maintain protocols, especially mask wearing for students at school, in order to accommodate tourism is causing a significant backlash from many parents, who believe the government should lift the mask mandate for children.

The increased congestion on the roads has also frustrated drivers, given the current traffic issues across Grand Cayman.

However, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said they were doubling down on the requirement for cruise passengers to wear masks following complaints and feedback that not all visitors from ships were following the protocols. Cruise lines have been requested to remind passengers of the mask mandate while onshore and inside premises.

“In our communication with the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), announcing the move to Phase II, the Cayman Islands government has asked cruise lines to step up their passenger communication to ensure that passengers are aware of the need to adhere to our on-island safety protocols, particularly social distancing and mask-wearing while indoors at retail outlets and restaurants,” Bryan said.

He welcomed the lifting of restrictions and said tourism stakeholders were reporting an increase in trade. That was supported by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), whose vice president and watersports director, Troy Leacock, said there had been an immediate increase in business.

“Despite the lower ship occupancy and the restricted number of ships, there has been a surge in visitor activity. This indicates a very strong demand from the cruise industry and cruise guests for our Cayman activities,” he said.

Bryan added that while the surge in business was good for tourism and the country as a whole, the government would continue to monitor the global trends regarding COVID-19.

“Even though things are going well, as the sector moves to Phase II we will remain vigilant in our monitoring of global trends, particularly with respect to COVID-19 health protocols to ensure that our people stay protected,” the minister said.