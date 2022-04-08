CPA refuses land clearing for pickleball courts

(CNS): An application by millionaire Jerry Beck to clear and fill a five-acre site in George Town was declined by the Central Planning Authority last week as the board said it was premature since there was no application to develop the land. But Beck is still hoping to get the nod for a sports complex dominated by pickleball courts, which has since been submitted to planning.

The site largely consists of semi-permanently flooded grassland dominated by bulrushes, an important and diminishing habitat type in Cayman.

According to an advertisement in the local print media, the application is for 12 pickleball courts, three tennis courts, cricket cages, a playground, an administration building and a bar and restaurant on the site, which is off Bobby Thompson Way and Smith Road across the street from the cricket pitch.

The Department of Environment had asked the CPA to hold off granting permission for clearance until the project plans were submitted, as the project could be many years away or may never happen.

The DoE said it does not support the speculative clearing of ecologically sensitive land in the absence of planning approval for development because it can sometimes be years before a project comes to fruition, if at all.

As a result, the DoE urges the CPA to hold off allowing any clearance of natural habitat until a development has been approved, otherwise important eco-systems can be lost for no reason.

In this case, the land currently provides habitat for birds and collects rainwater, preventing flooding, and it could continue doing that until such a time as a project is approved and underway.

On this occasion, according to the minutes posted on the planning website, the CPA agreed. It said that, since the application was just for clearance, it was “premature to allow the clearing/filling of the land in the absence of an approval for an application for the primary development of the site”.

The new board has been taking a mixed approach to allowing land clearance where there is no planning permission. It did allow the planning minister’s father to speculatively clear land in North Side shortly after its appointment but it has turned down a number of other clearing applications, citing the DoE concerns about speculative clearing before planning permission is granted.

The stay of destruction of this land and the Typha domingensis bullrushes will be short-lived, however, as Beck is still hoping to get this project on the fast track. He told planning that there is a huge demand for the sport and nowhere to play, so he has leased this piece of land and was hoping to have the first courts open and ready for use by the beginning of the next school year.