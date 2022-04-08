CPA refuses land clearing for pickleball courts
(CNS): An application by millionaire Jerry Beck to clear and fill a five-acre site in George Town was declined by the Central Planning Authority last week as the board said it was premature since there was no application to develop the land. But Beck is still hoping to get the nod for a sports complex dominated by pickleball courts, which has since been submitted to planning.
The site largely consists of semi-permanently flooded grassland dominated by bulrushes, an important and diminishing habitat type in Cayman.
According to an advertisement in the local print media, the application is for 12 pickleball courts, three tennis courts, cricket cages, a playground, an administration building and a bar and restaurant on the site, which is off Bobby Thompson Way and Smith Road across the street from the cricket pitch.
The Department of Environment had asked the CPA to hold off granting permission for clearance until the project plans were submitted, as the project could be many years away or may never happen.
The DoE said it does not support the speculative clearing of ecologically sensitive land in the absence of planning approval for development because it can sometimes be years before a project comes to fruition, if at all.
As a result, the DoE urges the CPA to hold off allowing any clearance of natural habitat until a development has been approved, otherwise important eco-systems can be lost for no reason.
In this case, the land currently provides habitat for birds and collects rainwater, preventing flooding, and it could continue doing that until such a time as a project is approved and underway.
On this occasion, according to the minutes posted on the planning website, the CPA agreed. It said that, since the application was just for clearance, it was “premature to allow the clearing/filling of the land in the absence of an approval for an application for the primary development of the site”.
The new board has been taking a mixed approach to allowing land clearance where there is no planning permission. It did allow the planning minister’s father to speculatively clear land in North Side shortly after its appointment but it has turned down a number of other clearing applications, citing the DoE concerns about speculative clearing before planning permission is granted.
The stay of destruction of this land and the Typha domingensis bullrushes will be short-lived, however, as Beck is still hoping to get this project on the fast track. He told planning that there is a huge demand for the sport and nowhere to play, so he has leased this piece of land and was hoping to have the first courts open and ready for use by the beginning of the next school year.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Sports
Maybe lease the WB high school (yeah remember that farce?) lot from Gov’t and put the courts there. Already cleared, lots of fill and other sporting/recreation facilities in immediate proximity
Well done. I am tired of this over development of our once peaceful, pristine Islands.
why all this bulls%$# when old Dart gets whatever he wants? This man is trying to help Cayman and all you want to do is complain.
Trying to help Cayman? You clear the site and get rid of all the fauna and flora. Then after a while you announce that the sports centre idea isn’t going to fly, but can you have permission to build a shopping centre or housing because there is no environmental issues ( because you already ripped out all the habitat).
11:42 am “This man” doesn’t know what he’s doing. Doubt this project will ever see the light of day. Would be a shame to clear the land for no reason.
Thank you DOE a key entity in our world class civil service. We are truly blessed to have DOE and the Service.
Hats off to the CPA. You did good.
11.26am How about Caymanian style, clear it first, then have it authorised after the event using the scratch your back system.
jez…throw in a couple of 5-aside astro soccer pitches…it will make you a fortune(although i know its not about the $$$ for you). thank you very much.
one mans low-lying swamp…..another mans precious wetlands with bulrushes…..zzzzzzzzzzzzz
where does it all end??
is any development good?