CPA meets to hear controversial hotel application

Artist’s rendering of aerial view of proposal in the application

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority will be holding an additional meeting this month just to hear the controversial application for a $125 million hotel and residential resort close to Crystal Harbour that has attracted a very high number of objectors.

The application by Prisma was adjourned in February over an apparent anomaly with the zone category of the canal proposed to be filled and to enable the planning department to prepare a detailed list of all the objectors from landowners that fall within the area.

The development has been screened for an environmental impact assessment and the National Conservation Council has endorsed the DoE’s findings that while the proposed development does not require an EIA, there are environmental impacts associated with this project that will need to be addressed. The DoE has also recommended that a hotel needs assessment is carried out to determine the need for hotels in this area.

The site was cleared of mangroves more than a decade ago in preparation for a development that never progressed. Therefore, the current eco-risks now revolve around the filling of the canals.

“The canal areas around the site are of ecological value as they contain seagrass beds, benthic algae and marine species which rely on these important habitats,” the DoE said. “Direct impacts will be caused in the areas where the canal is to be filled and those sections of proposed new waterways. Indirect impacts will also be caused by the excavation of the material in the boat slips and canal extension as well as in the construction of the proposed docks.

“Given the massing of boating facilities, marinas and theoretical number of boats proposed for this small area of canal, there is a potential for boating related pollution to further exacerbate poor water quality,” the DoE stated in its scoping opinion.

However, the controversy surrounding this project is the impact on the nearby wealthy, exclusive community of Crystal Harbour, where the numerous objections have come from.

The $125 million mixed-use development comprises a nine-storey 44-room hotel, 58 apartments, 20 townhouses, five duplexes and various amenities, including a canal extension. It is described by the developers as a step in the “evolution of Crystal Harbour”. But the residents there disagree.

According to the letters submitted, the scale of this proposed project is incompatible with their community and insensitive to their quiet family neighbourhood and quality of life. There are also objections to the variances and what the nearby landowners claim are deviations from planning regulations, as well as concerns that the project plans are incomplete.

Meanwhile, the developers have argued that their boutique hotel will enhance the Crystal Harbour community and attract a new kind of “international traveller” in line with the country’s tourism needs.

The special meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 1pm Wednesday (today) at the GAB ground floor conference room on Elgin Avenue.




