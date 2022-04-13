Cops round up traffic ticket dodgers in raid

(CNS): Police in the Eastern Districts conducted a coordinated raid last Wednesday and rounded up 17 people over 20 outstanding warrants, largely related to unpaid traffic tickets or fines. The RCIPS said it has just under 200 active warrants still to be executed. Around 70 are related to residents in George Town, another 60 in the Eastern Districts, over 55 in West Bay, and about five in the Sister Islands. “If anyone believes or knows that they have an outstanding warrant, we encourage you address it as a matter of urgency,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks.

“If you have received a traffic ticket from an officer, ensure that you pay the ticket prior to the date (deadline) provided or attend court on the date stipulated to avoid a warrant being issued for your arrest. To avoid the inconvenience of being arrested and reputational embarrassment one should attend to any outstanding court matters.”

Last week’s raid included officers from the Eastern Districts’ front line, community officers, the Process Unit and the Cayman Islands Detention Centre.

The RCIPS said that warrants are issued by the court and then executed by the police. Once a person with a warrant is arrested, depending on the type of warrant, they either have to pay a fine upfront in order to be released (for a default warrant), are bailed for the next court date (for failing to appear with bail), or are kept in custody until the next court date (for failing to appear with no bail).

Members of the public who believe they may have a warrant out for their arrest are encouraged to call any police station and enquire about the best way to have their warrants actioned. Alternatively, they can attend the court and discuss the issue with a court officer.