Cops place ‘static units’ at nightclub hot spots

The Strand plaza car park

(CNS): With rising crime surrounding the nighttime economy, the RCIPS is posting ‘static units’ or patrol cars outside certain bars and clubs that are seen as hot spots for violence, including shootings and knife fights. Police statistics show that last year 25% of serious violent crime, including two murders and six attempted killings, were inside or close to late-night bars and clubs.

The RCIPS has met with the Department of Commerce and Investment, the Liquor Licensing Board and licensees to improve security and reduce crime at liquor licensed premises.

Speaking at the press briefing last week in which the RCIPS released the latest crime statistics, Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said that senior police officers have been meeting with bar managers and owners as well as security companies, and had recently inspected all the licensed premises to ensure compliance with the law and develop strategies, such as better lighting, well placed CCTV and ‘business watch’ groups to help fight the crime.

As a result of the review, four licensed premises were singled out for non-compliance with the Music and Dance Law, which prohibits bars from serving alcohol past midnight on Sunday morning. Walton said they were now facing prosecution.

Locations such as The Strand plaza’s entertainment complexes, which house several late-night bars and a nightclub, have been the scene of numerous shootings and stabbings over the last year. This location is one of the places where there is now a permanent police presence at night on weekends.

“We’ve got officers now posted outside of The Strand on the weekends, and that’s going to continue for the foreseeable future,” Walton said, noting that solving the crime at hot spots was a combination of enforcement and raising awareness among business owners.