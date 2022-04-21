Cops attend 20 crashes over Easter weekend

(CNS): While police reported a relatively quiet weekend for crime over the Easter holiday, road collisions continued and the traffic unit attended twenty between Friday and Monday, though none of them were serious. They also dealt with 209 traffic offences, including five drunk drivers and 80 speeders. Tint offences, expired registrations and careless drivers also kept the officers busy.

But as officers visited campsites and communities, there were no major incidents of violent crime.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public for being responsible over the course of the Easter weekend,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We were pleased that apart from a couple of minor incidents, our officers reported very few issues of concern. We look forward to working with our communities to continue this as a norm in the coming years.”