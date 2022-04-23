CIG concedes on doctors’ qualifications

Health City Cayman Islands

(CNS): Doctors Hospital, which is challenging government’s deals with medical tourism facilities, secured a partial early victory last week regarding the listing of doctors. During the legal proceedings, the government conceded that a two-tier system had been created because doctors on the ‘Institutional List’ (those working in medical tourism facilities) do not need to meet the same high standards of experience and qualifications as all the other doctors practicing in the Cayman Islands who are on the Principal (general) List.

While there are legal remedies still to be ironed out, Tom Hickman QC, the lawyer representing the government in this case, accepted that all doctors should possess the same or an equivalent level of qualification and experience for registration. He accepted that the Health Practice Regulations in relation to this issue should apply to Institutional List doctors as well as those on the Principal List.

“Until this court hearing, the concern had repeatedly been expressed by the local medical community that doctors on the Institutional List were subject to a far lower level of regulation than doctors on the Principal List, with consequent concerns for patient safety,” a spokesperson for McGrath Tonner, the law firm representing Doctors Hospital, told CNS after the case wrapped up.

She explained this had meant that doctors could be registered to practice here as Institutional List practitioners with potentially very limited experience and qualifications.

The lawyer explained that when Justice Richard Williams delivers his judgment in this case, he will address how this will impact the current legal situation and what remedies need to be implemented by government to create a level playing field.

“But the government’s formal position, as articulated in court last week, means that all doctors registered to practice in Cayman must now possess an appropriate, minimum level of qualification and experience. The ‘second-tier’ Institutional List will effectively be abolished,” she added.

During the judicial review Doctors Hospital raised two areas of concern. One was the major tax breaks given to both Health City Cayman Islands and more recently the proposed Aster Cayman Medcity development which have not been offered to the rest of the medical community. This point is now in the judge’s hands.

The second, now conceded by the CIG, was about how doctors and professionally qualified healthcare providers from these ring-fenced institutions are registered, which has been a source of concern since it was written into the deal that paved the way for Health City. This was signed between then-premier McKeeva Bush and Dr Devi Shetty back in 2010 to get around the problem that India is not one of the seven countries where doctors allowed to practice in Cayman must have trained and gained their qualifications.

During the case, Chris Buttler QC, who argued for the hospital, had said that his client was not accusing Health City doctors of being unqualified but that this two-tier division for medical practitioners paved the way for less experienced doctors and those with lesser qualifications to practice here, undermining standards

The Doctors Hospital said this concession by the government was a “huge win” for the sector because, moving forward, government has accepted that all doctors practicing medicine here, regardless of where they work, will all have to meet the same criteria.

“In our eyes, the natural next step in supporting this advancement would be to abolish the Institutional List completely,” said Dr Yaron Rado, Chief Radiologist and Chairman of the Board of Doctors Hospital, after the case closed Friday. “This would ensure that our public is protected against the risks of a two-tier system – a system that has, until now, permitted lesser qualified and experienced doctors to practice in Cayman under minimal supervision and without the benefit of adequate career development and training.”

The Cayman Islands Medical and Dental Society (CIMDS) had recently launched the “Green Tick”

campaign to raise awareness about the two separate registration lists of healthcare providers. Dr Rado urged people to educate themselves and make informed healthcare choices. He also asked government to reconsider the Institutional List.

