CBC takes on 32 new Caymanian recruits

CBC Recruitment Class of 2022

(CNS): Following a recent successful recruitment drive in which around 500 people applied, Customs and Border Control has taken on 32 new officers in the largest recruitment class to date. All of the new recruits are Caymanian and bring varying professional backgrounds and areas of expertise, officials said.

In preparation for the start of their basic training course, the new employees are currently being rotated through various sections of the service in their initial on-the-job training.

The rigorous four-month training programme, which includes theory and practical training modules, is designed to prepare and test the recruits for all eventualities in their new role as CBC officers. At the conclusion of their basic training, the graduates will be deployed to different sections within CBC.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said he was pleased with the level of community interest that had been shown in the CBC with the large number of applications.

“The recruitment exercise was very competitive and time-consuming but was certainly worth the effort,” he said, as he congratulated and welcomed the new officers.

“They must remain ever mindful that as CBC officers we bear the heavy responsibility for collecting and protecting Government’s revenue and securing our borders. Through our collaborative work with our partner law enforcement agencies, we ensure the national security of our country and thereby allow our twin economic pillars of financial services and tourism to flourish,” he added.

Deputy Director Marlon Bodden, who has responsibility for CBC’s Management Support Services Portfolio including the Training Unit, said he was looking forward to delivering “the robust and comprehensive training programme” to enable them to function effectively in the various sections of the agency.

“Excellence in customer service is integrated into our training programme and as a law enforcement agency, we have been consistent in our objective to be effective border control officers while simultaneously delivering excellent customer service,” Bodden added.

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, who is the minister for Border Control, said he was pleased to see so many young Caymanians interested in a law enforcement career.

“They bear an important responsibility in their new roles. I am certain that with the strong guidance they will receive from Director Clifford, Deputy Director Bodden and the entire senior management team at CBC throughout their training, they will be successful. I thank them all for their willingness and enthusiasm to serve and wish them well throughout their careers,” he said.