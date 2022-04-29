Cayman prepares plan for potential influx of migrants

Cuban migrants reach Cayman Brac in 2016

(CNS): Last year government spent $850,000 managing Cuban migrants, but a continued surge of people fleeing the communist island nation could cost much more and put a severe strain on local resources, as happened most notably almost 30 years ago when more than 2,000 Cubans passed through the Cayman Islands. However, the Cayman Islands Government (CIG) is forming a plan that includes assistance if necessary from other British Overseas Territories (BOTs) in the region if a mass migration event occurred. Eleven more migrants arrived on Thursday, bringing the total number of Cuban migrants in detention to 117.

The latest vessel arrived on 28 April with seven males and four females, according to the CBC, who did not say if any were children. The migrants were severely dehydrated and two required medical assistance which was rendered by Health Services Authority staff on the scene, the CBC said.

Over the last two months 62 migrants have arrived in Cayman waters, which led to a recent meeting of the relevant government agencies that are coordinating the response in preparation for any possible sustained arrivals. Officials from the CBC said in a press release that they were taking proactive measures and preparing a Mass Migration Contingency Plan.

“There is no benefit from intercepting seaborne migrants before their arrival on our shores because they will still have to be processed in the same manner in accordance with the International Convention on the Treatment of Refugees,” CBC Director Charles Clifford said in a release.

The Cubans are entitled under this convention to apply for refugee status (political asylum). If this is refused after due process, they are repatriated to Cuba under the terms and schedule defined by the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the CIG and the Cuban Government.

The most recent MOU was signed in mid-April 2017. The first one, which has been modified a number of times, was signed in response to the overwhelming Cuban migration event between 1993 and 1995, when more than 2,000 Cubans passed through these islands, most of them landing on Cayman Brac first. Over 1,100 were interned for up to a year in a refugee camp on Grand Cayman, which came to be known as “Tent City”. Since then, Cayman authorities have been keen not to repeat the stress this placed on local resources.

Under the new plan, if law enforcement agencies become overwhelmed due to a potential mass influx of migrants, assistance will be sought from other neighbouring BOTs through the Governor’s Office and the United Kingdom.

“A mass influx of migrants or refugees will inevitably present budgetary and national security challenges,” Clifford said, noting that the Mass Migration Contingency Plan could be activated once the CBC Detention Center (CBCDC) reaches 80% capacity.

“While the numbers of migrants are not over capacity at the CBCDC, it was important to not wait until the situation became unmanageable to brief and prepare the Mass Migration Committee and by extension the agencies which constitute the Committee,” he added.

Clifford has not outlined exactly what the mass migration plan is and CNS has submitted a number of questions and we are awaiting a response. However, according to the press release, it “outlines the functions and responsibilities of the various government agencies, who all work together to provide a range of services including logistics, security and social services and welfare”.

Clifford said the Mass Migration Committee will be responsible for implementing the contingency plan, which includes various government agencies including the CBC, which will chair the committee, the RCIPS, Cayman Islands Coast Guard, WORC, Ministry of Border Control and Labour, Office of the Governor, Office of the Deputy Governor, Department of Children and Family Services, Health Services Authority, Public Works Department (Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac offices), District Administration, Government Information Services, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), HM Cayman Islands Prison Services and the Cayman Islands Regiment (CI Regiment).

All these agencies provide a critical role in carrying out the duties necessary to process, house and oversee all undocumented migrants, the release said.

When migrants arrive, the first step in the processing, which is managed by CBC, is to ensure that public health and COVID-19 protocols are followed, with officers wearing the necessary personal protection equipment. The migrants are then placed in quarantine at the CBC Detention Centre or another facility suitable for such purposes.

“The CBC Detention Centre has recently undergone repairs and upgrades to bring it to the standard deemed appropriate for its intended use,” Clifford said.

Any migrant who has been identified as having a criminal background during the arrival process may be separated from other migrants while the risk such migrants may pose to themselves or others is assessed.

“Ensuring national security is at the forefront of our work in processing migrants as we have an overriding responsibility to keep our residents, visitors and indeed the migrants safe,” Clifford added.