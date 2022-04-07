Cayman freezes US$7.3 billion of Russian assets

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles on the streets of Bucha, pictured on April 2022 (The Kyiv Independent)

(CNS): Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, more than 800 asset freeze designations of individuals and entities have been enforced in the Cayman Islands, officials said in a release about the creation of a task force to coordinate the new sanctions regime.

In compliance with their obligations under the Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020, numerous financial service providers (FSPs) have submitted over 400 compliance reporting forms confirming that assets with an estimated value of US$7.3 billion have been frozen.

The government has created a joint task force to deal with policy amendments required to implement the Russia Sanctions here. The sanctions impact multiple public sector agencies, and this cross-government team is part of Cayman’s pro-active response, officials said. The goal is to provide a central point around policy and communication.

With the Cabinet Office as coordinator, facilitating and coordinating inter-agency cooperation it is being chaired by Financial Reporting Authority Director RJ Berry.

“The level of reporting to date is indicative that financial services providers are able to identify funds or economic resources owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons and are freezing those assets or economic resources,” said Berry.

“The relevant agencies within the Cayman Islands also have a long-standing track record of responsiveness and cooperation with international counterparts, and will continue to maintain that record in our approach to the Russia Sanctions.”

The recent amendments to the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations are expected to be extended to the Cayman Islands via another amendment order, which will come into force on 14 April.

These amendments include new financial, trade and maritime measures, and restrict specified financial services with the Russian Central Bank and other Russian Federation agencies. Sanction measures apply in the Cayman Islands in the same way they do in the United Kingdom.

“The establishment of this task force demonstrates the Cayman Islands’ proactive approach to compliance with international sanctions,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “Collaboration and coordination between our public service entities has resulted in swift, unequivocal action. Our commitment to robust regulations in the Cayman Islands financial services sector has ensured that we are able to contribute to international peacekeeping, global security, and good governance.”

While the financial services sector is used to implementing sanctions and dealing with global compliance issues, the rollout of these sanctions impacts more sectors than the offshore industry. Other sectors, such as jewellery dealers and real estate, where compliance with anti-money laundering safeguards has proved to be less effective, will require greater supervision.

For many years Russian oligarchs and companies have invested in overseas property, yachts and private jets, but the purchase of these assets is often made through complex offshore structures which local real estate agents don’t necessarily have the wherewithal to check.

As a result, the task force, which meets weekly, includes representatives from the land registry and the general registry as well as the more directly impacted agencies, such as the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the Civil Aviation and Maritime Authorities and the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce.

Law enforcement agencies are also part of the task force, including the Customs and Border Control, the RCIPS Bureau of Financial Investigations, the Financial Reporting Authority (FRA) and the Cabinet Office.

“I am grateful for all the hard work that has gone into implementing Russia sanctions,” Governor Martyn Roper said. “This underlines the reputation of the Cayman Islands as a responsible and reputable financial centre working to implement the highest standards.”

Officials said Cayman will continue to monitor the global situation and issue sanctions updates primarily via the FRA and CIMA circulation lists and websites as advised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.