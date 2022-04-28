Car thieves focus on ‘easy target’ Hondas
(CNS): There has been a recent increase in the number of older Honda CRV, Civic and Accords stolen on Grand Cayman, and while these cars are already easy targets, police said owners are making it even easier for the thieves by leaving them running or even unlocked. But two Honda CRVs stolen recently were taken while the keys remained in the owners’ possession and were used in the commission of serious crimes.
“We are investigating the possibilities around how this could occur,” said acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We advise owners to restrict access as much as possible to keys for these model vehicles.”
But the police said owners of Honda vehicles registered pre 2002 should ensure the vehicles are well secured when not in use to avoid becoming a target. This means never leaving the keys in the vehicle and always locking it. Where possible, park the vehicle within an enclosed garage or with another vehicle behind it; use a steering wheel or tyre lock; alarm the vehicle, and park in well-lit locations within the site of CCTV or security cameras.
“These vehicle safety tips of course apply to all vehicle owners,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We see many vehicles left running or unlocked, and with valuables sitting in plain view where opportunistic thieves will take advantage of an easy target. Please be mindful of how you secure your vehicle, specifically if you own a pre-2002 Honda, so you can avoid becoming the next victim,” he added.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
We leave our Hondas unlocked so a certain prolific thief with the last name B***** doesn’t leave broken glass everywhere when he screws our cars.
Imagine how many car thieves the police would catch if they pulled over Honda’s for illegal tint and failure to indicate. Would probably get some guns and drugs too.
Someone obviously has a master key.
Finally!! You’ve hit the nail on the head. They don’t break in. They unlock your door with a master key.The police know this. The police has been shown video with the alleged thieves. They also know where the location is where they strip the cars and sell to
Jamaica your parts. You got a helicopter with spot lights that could light the moon and they cant find these cars? Sad very sad.
I’d like to think it’s a vigilante gang that are taking crappy Hondas off the road due to their emissions and propensity to be seen being driven terribly.