Car thieves focus on ‘easy target’ Hondas

Black Honda Accord

(CNS): There has been a recent increase in the number of older Honda CRV, Civic and Accords stolen on Grand Cayman, and while these cars are already easy targets, police said owners are making it even easier for the thieves by leaving them running or even unlocked. But two Honda CRVs stolen recently were taken while the keys remained in the owners’ possession and were used in the commission of serious crimes.

“We are investigating the possibilities around how this could occur,” said acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We advise owners to restrict access as much as possible to keys for these model vehicles.”

But the police said owners of Honda vehicles registered pre 2002 should ensure the vehicles are well secured when not in use to avoid becoming a target. This means never leaving the keys in the vehicle and always locking it. Where possible, park the vehicle within an enclosed garage or with another vehicle behind it; use a steering wheel or tyre lock; alarm the vehicle, and park in well-lit locations within the site of CCTV or security cameras.

“These vehicle safety tips of course apply to all vehicle owners,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We see many vehicles left running or unlocked, and with valuables sitting in plain view where opportunistic thieves will take advantage of an easy target. Please be mindful of how you secure your vehicle, specifically if you own a pre-2002 Honda, so you can avoid becoming the next victim,” he added.