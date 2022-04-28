BVI premier arrested on drug charges in Miami

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie

(CNS): The premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, has been arrested in the United States on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering. According to various US news reports, he was arrested at a Miami-area airport by federal agents on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the US and money laundering. BVI’s port authority director, Oleanvine Maynard, has also been arrested.

They were arrested at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport after they met with undercover DEA agents posing as cocaine traffickers to check out an alleged shipment of $700,000 in cash on an airplane that they believed was destined for the BVI, US law enforcement officials told the Miami Herald.

The men were attending the Sea Trade cruise convention in Miami. They allegedly went to the airport this morning to see the cash which DEA agents, posing as Mexican cartel members, told them was a payoff for allowing the cartel’s future cocaine loads to be moved through the overseas territory to the United States.

A Commission of Inquiry was set up in the BVI in January 2021 to look into allegations of corruption, abuse of office and other serious dishonesty among public, elected and statutory officials in the territory and make recommendations about the governance and the operation of the law enforcement and justice systems there. The report was completed earlier this month and handed to the BVI Governor John Rankin.

In a statement on the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by the serious allegations.

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry,” she said. “I have spoken to the Governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the Territory’s Cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow, including urgent publication of the Inquiry’s report.”

Allegations of systemic corruption, cronyism, jury intimidation and misuse of public funds were made during the public hearings, where Sir Geoffrey Cox QC represented Premier Fahie and other government ministers.

Following Fahie’s arrest, Governor Rankin issued a statement saying he would be releasing the report on the inquiry as soon as possible but it was not a criminal investigation and the two were not linked.

“The arrest was a US operation led by the DEA and is not linked to the Commission of Inquiry report,” he said. “The remit of the Commission of Inquiry focused on governance and corruption, and was not a criminal investigation into the illegal drug trade. To avoid unnecessary speculation, I intend to move ahead urgently on publication of the Inquiry Report so the people of the BVI can see its contents,” he said as he called for calm across the territory.