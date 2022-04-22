Businesses want mask mandate dropped

Chamber of Commerce President Shomari Scott

(CNS): Shomari Scott, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, has called on the government to lift the indoor mask mandate for all retail establishments given the high vaccination rates and the relatively low number of hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. But the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections has been steadily increasing over the last few weeks, with Public Health reporting 177 official new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rolling seven-day average has increased to 60 and there are an estimated 783 people currently in quarantine.

Scott said Chamber members want the mandate dropped to help with the economic recovery process. “‘It is time to move to the next phase of the reopening plan. Removing the indoor mask mandate for businesses and simplifying travel restrictions is the natural next step,” he said.

“At present and based on the science, the level of vaccinations administered in our community and the relatively low hospitalization and infection rate since reopening our borders to visitors is a clear sign that we are ready to reclaim our position as a premier tourism destination and restore a marquee industry that is the lifeblood for many small and micro businesses.”

The Chamber’s appeal to Cabinet to make the change when they update the Public Health Regulations at the end of the month has some support throughout the community, especially with parents wanting to see an end to kids wearing masks in school.

But public opinion is still divided. Some people are concerned that the mask mandate is a buffer at a time when infections are rising again in the US and protocols are being widely relaxed, while untested cruise visitors are now coming ashore.

Many establishments are also failing to enforce mandates, especially in restaurants and bars where customers are supposed to wear masks while moving around the venues but not when sitting down.

The regulations require all individuals to wear a mask indoors unless the person has a medical condition or is exempted under the medical officer of health’s guidance. But in March restrictions were removed for travellers from countries with a vaccination rate lower than 60% for the first dose of an approved vaccine.

Any vaccinated person can now travel to the Cayman Islands without being subject to quarantine on arrival. However, they must have proof of a pre-arrival test, complete a medical questionnaire, take a medical exam if a Customs and Border Control officer considers it necessary, submit a travel declaration form and have evidence to support it.

However, cruise passengers are not subject to any of those conditions other than the requirement to be vaccinated.

The Jamaica Tourist Board dropped its indoor mask mandate on Friday and other popular destinations such as Aruba and Puerto Rico will soon relax pre-departure and COVID-19 test requirements, which the Chamber has said will be a breath of fresh air for the travelling public.

“Lifting restrictions at this point and time based on limited hospitalizations will make it easier to travel to

Cayman and will help us to continue to restore our tourism product to improve our economy,” said Scott.

“The longer we wait to lift the restrictions and regulations the longer it will take for our islands to fully

recover.”

Last week Health Minister Sabrina Turner was embroiled in her own mask scandal when footage of her without a face covering while visiting the health clinic in Little Cayman emerged on the government’s news channel, prompting a statement of regret.

In recent statements, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autalia Newton has said that mask mandates are helping prevent a surge of infections in the current phase of the border reopening and recently blamed the current increase on parties where people were not wearing masks.