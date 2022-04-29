Burglary suspects rounded up after a spate of break-ins

(CNS): Three men were arrested this week in relation to a string of burglaries: a 19-year-old man from West Bay suspected of committing multiple break-ins across the district, a 33-year-old man from George Town suspected of committing numerous burglaries in the capital, and a 45-year-old George Town man caught trying to get into cars and homes.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday, 28 April, on suspicion of burglary, in relation to an incident on Saturday, 23 April, where a residence off Mount Pleasant Road, West Bay, was entered unlawfully and items taken. He was further arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle in relation to an incident earlier the same day where a quantity of cash was taken from a vehicle parked on Sonny Powery Drive. He is also a suspect in multiple other burglaries and thefts in the West Bay area.

The George Town burglar suspect was also arrested on Thursday, 28 April, on suspicion of burglary in relation to an incident on Saturday, 1 January, where a school on Walkers Road was broken into. The man is also a suspect in multiple other burglaries in the George Town area.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 27 April, on suspicion of Criminal Trespass after a man was seen trying to break into a home and cars in Marbel Drive, George Town. All three men remain in custody the police said as the investigations continue.