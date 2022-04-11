Bernie’s alleged bias against fire chief backfires
(CNS): Minister Bernie Bush has been suspended from office and lost responsibility for home affairs after infringing the Constitution and breaching the Ministerial Code of Conduct over the management of the fire service. In a press statement released early Monday, Premier Wayne Panton said that Health Minister Sabrina Turner was taking over the home affairs portfolio.
But Bush, who has apologised, is staying in government and keeping his Cabinet seat following his two-week ban.
In the press release from his office, the premier said that Bush had breached two sections of the ministerial code, which all members of Cabinet signed last summer, and had stepped over the line of section 55 of the Constitution. Panton said that by signing the code, Bush had made a commitment to uphold the Code of Conduct and to accept the consequences of any breach.
“Minister Bush’s conduct and comments in relation to the staffing of the Fire Service are infringements of Section 55 of the Constitution and breach Section 2.4 of the Ministerial Code of Conduct,” Panton stated.
“Furthermore, other comments he made as a Minister contravene Section 2.6.3 of the Ministerial Code of Conduct. We all agreed to hold ourselves to certain standards of conduct when adopting the Ministerial Code of Conduct last year. The consequence for this breach is, in part, that the responsibility for the Ministry of Home Affairs will be reassigned to Minister Sabrina Turner, effective Monday, 11 April 2022.”
Bush has been accused of interfering in the recruitment process that led to Randy Rankin being appointed as the interim chief fire officer as well as undermining the position of current CFO Paul Walker, whom he has publicly criticised.
Under the ministerial code, Cabinet members are expected to “act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias as well as observe relevant laws, including the Standards in Public Life Act”, which the premier has said Bush breached.
Section 55 of the Constitution sets out the governor’s responsibility for the recruitment and management of senior public officials.
Following Bush’s suspension, which will see him take two weeks unpaid leave from Monday 18 April, the premier also required Bush to apologise for his conduct to Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and the former Acting Chief Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs Michael Ebanks.
During the period of his suspension, Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine will act as minister for Bush’s remaining portfolio. In the release issued by the premier’s office, Bush said he still backed the premier and the PACT government. “This has been a valuable lesson for me and I accept the consequence of my actions. The Premier continues to have my full confidence and support,” he added.
Explaining why Bush was retaining his Cabinet seat, Panton said, “I believe Minister Bush can make a substantial contribution to the good of our country in the areas of youth, sports, culture and heritage. These subjects align well with his interests and experience and his passion. I am optimistic that the unfortunate events of the past will bear no reflection on his future performance.
“My hope is that Members of Parliament will adopt broadly similar obligations and standards in a Parliamentary Code of Conduct to be observed by all members of Parliament, and if that Code is breached, Members of Parliament should similarly face consequences,” Panton added.
This is the first time the code, which was implemented last July, has been used to sanction the behaviour of a minister. While Bush is by no means the first minister to interfere in civil service matters, in the past there have been no consequences.
The Office of the Auditor General has previously raised concerns about politicians influencing public officials and not establishing clearly defined roles. While civil servants, regardless of their seniority, are expected to work with whichever minister is elected (and vice versa) without bias, that has not always been the case.
By invoking the code, the premier has now set a precedent for the rest of Cabinet. According to the code (2.7 and 2.8), the premier oversees the matter if a minister is alleged to have breached the code, and the governor oversees the matter if it is alleged that the premier has breached the code.
Although this code does not apply to government’s back-bench members, the members of the opposition or the speaker, they would be subject to a parliamentary code. However, while this was billed as a priority for PACT in the wake of the election, the draft bill has still not yet made it to Parliament.
Category: Politics
What about all the mess with Planning Minister Jay Ebanks and investigations surrounding removal of fill and his father’s alleged involvement/contracts?
Why hasn’t the Chief Officer of PAHI or the Minister himself made a statement?
Where is the Opposition to push for answers?
Who is acting Chairman for NHDT in the face of these allegations?
All designed for maximum employment and minimum accountability. Once Cayman got autonomy in local affairs, the governor should have been dropped from civil service HR matters. He doesn’t give two ——s about it and they do what they like.
Another cowboy politician from the wild Wild West!
Premier sacrificed Bernie on the alter of politricks.
Great, now let’s remove the speaker who has assaulted and disrespected women for years.
Well done Premier this should get your ministers in line
After the two weeks suspension is over, he will still be motivated by the same nativist racist mindset exemplified by his prior statements.
About time Bernie was made accountable for his overtly racist and anti UK comments/behaviour, which in any other developed country would be unlawful. Also need to investigate some of his other actions in getting ‘foreign’ Civil Servants dismissed or moved, in particular within the education system.
How can he be in breach of the code of conduct when it has yet to be implemented? Or did I miss where they actually implemented it? (Not saying what he did wasn’t wrong).
Bernie may have violated a public disclosure prohibition but did he really act in bad faith? It doesn’t seem like it. Pity he’s being punished for caring and taking issue with government waste and the issue of Caymanian training.
Meanwhile, for the last reported CSPL period Aug 1 2020 – Jan 31, 2021, a time which followed criminal battery actions and admissions by then and now Speaker, McKeeva Bush, then Chair Rosie Whittaker Myles attested that no complaints were received by the Commission. Not one.
https://www.standardsinpubliclifecommission.ky/upimages/publicationdoc/TwentiethReport_CommissionforStandardsinPublicLife_010820-310121_1626452651_1626452670.pdf
Strange times.
Who else is PACT and PPM need to be investigated for breaking the laws and abuse of office over the last 12 years? No exceptions and no more excuses.
And Mac? This is ridiculously funny. Any young caymanian that gives a crap about this place should start running for political office here now cause you’ll be rewarded for doing nothing worth wile. But maybe you’ll try harder to care. Also, get rid of voting for the village idiot and let us all vote for all the positions.
Meanwhile PACT has agreed through inactivity to allow the continued breach of immigration laws and regulations for the entire financial service industry. Anything in code of conduct about breaking the laws?
Sabrina? She too busy inventing her own branch of “science”
Alden probably sitting back with his popcorn.
I am in agreement with the decision to hold Mr. Bush accountable for any breach of the constitution or any laws.
What I can’t understand is who the voters of the Cayman Islands can hold accountable for the clear and evident leadership and management failures within the various government entities. The politicians say it is out of their control so changing our political leadership is not the answer.
Voters need a way to hold those individuals that are the actual decision makers accountable.
Well now that the ball is rolling lets continue to clean up the CIVIL SERVANTS starting from the TOP to the BOTTOM..I wanted to say for a long time now something is WRONG AT THE FIRESERVICE. What I do mean is I cross there often the yard and lawn is so unkept, some of the guys are getting so OVERWEIGHT and looks unkept, the building is kind of unkept.. And it never use to be that way so the MORAL HAS DIPPED TRMENDOUSLY OVERALL. Cayman Fire officers loved everything about their job but not anymore..
We finally have a Premier that leads by example..
This far from the days of Mckeeva and Alden.
Can’t wait to hear the statement today from Roy written by alden on this one,,,or maybe just maybe they will steer clear this time and avoid anymore of their political interference coming to light.
Bernie, as a fellow Caymanian, I applaud you for being accountable but words without action are nothing. I can only trust and pray that this was a growth and learning experience for you and that will go away for those 2 weeks and get some help in dealing with these issues that seem to plague you.
PPM and UDP would never implement a code of conduct much less adhere to it.
Good move by the Premier. Hopefully Bernie will learn from this lesson
Selective accountability being applied here. It didn’t suit when another was convicted of assault, because without him a government could not be formed. Double standards stink!
Looks like PACT decided to set punishment according to FIFA rules. The only thing to remember is don’t get caught.
Half assed repercussions but hardly surprising from no spine Wayne.
1. Ministers Code of Conduct looks like it actually works based on this decision. I am in shock but thankful.
2. Does Civil Servant management have any code to deal with breaches of laws or the Constitution for its staff? What are the consequences for breaking established rules, protocols?
3. Why is there one standard for elected government but seemingly no standards or accountability for senior civil servants?
4. When was the last time a senior civil servant was publicly held accountable for breaches of laws and policies?
5. What gives senior civil servants including Chief Officers, HOD’s and other Public Officials appointed to boards special status that makes them above the laws of Cayman?
These questions deserve answers if we are expected to take the rules seriously. Otherwise, it shows Cayman is all about who you know and the secrets you keep for others that must be protected at all costs.
That is how corruption works in a Banana Republic.
Recent examples of unanswered questions include:
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/01/oag-mitama-broke-law-re-ci6m-spent-on-oseas-promos/
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/OAG-report-Dubai-Expo-and-CI-Overseas-Offices-Examination-of-Potential-Breaches-of-Legislation-Nov-2021.pdf
Great questions. What will the DG do or say now?
He busy organizing a 5k
Franz Manderson is the reason why the civil service has lost credibility. He is not a fair person and plays favorites to protect those special people that consistently make the service look bad. Nothing world class about the service on his watch.
Only the tip of the iceberg. His behaviour towards Caymanians has been ridiculous.
Why would he frustrate the training of his own people.
I feel sorry for the team in sports.
Bernie. You say you are pro Caymaniam. All we ask is that you live by the statement.
You have to care for the Caymanians you don’t like too.
Wonder if the Parliamentary Code of Conduct has the support of the majority of MPs or not?
Definitely not. The Lodge (📐) is represented on both sides of the aisle.
Well, if it had any substance or teeth the minute it came into force the Speaker would have to resign. So I’m not holding my breath.
Not likely. Otherwise it would be on the agenda for Parliament and passed.
Sadly, just the tip of a very ugly iceberg.
Iceberg ahead and Premier says “full steam ahead”.
Premier Wayne is holding Minister Bernie accountable.
Deputy Governor Franz is desperate to give Chief Officer Eric Bush a pass despite the findings in AG’s report.
Both broke sections of the relevant laws. Yet only the elected one is punished and the lodge man in a top position of the Civil Service is rewarded by the DG.
This is why the civil service is a joke and Franz and his lackeys need to go. Leadership has no standards nor shame.
Too much Lodge leniency. 📐
9:45
You clearly don’t know our DG. Get a life.
Shame. If only other politicians had the courage to speak out, we’d all be better off. Well done Bernie.
Good for Wayne, good for PACT, good for Cayman! Thank you Premier Panton for taking such unprecedented but appropriate action!!
Hopefully this will send a message to Ministers who have been over-reaching their authority for over 40 years (Jim Bodden started it) and interfering in the Civil Service.
Some of them just intend to flex their authority and intimidate, others are so dumb to public protocols that they simply don’t know where their authority stops.
Either way, political interference in the CS is wrong and it’s about time political leadership took it in hand!!
Well done indeed Wayne . Now let’s see what you do about Kenny’s interference in staff matters and Saunder’s cancelling a contract that had been properly awarded.
CS is worse than MPs. CS is loaded with Lodge plants even worse than Parliament.
Very pitiful to watch Premier Panton destroy the good legacy he had worked to build up over the years. Same as Roy has done too.
Not sure what’s funnier a) Bernie getting to learn the hard way that what he did was wrong, and having o apologise for it b) Wayne replacing him with Sabrina, who cannot even run her existing ministry, or c) Wayne not appreciating the consequences of making a breach of the ministerial code a fireable offence – how will he defend not doing the same for others? Should have left it at the constitutional breach – now he is going to have to deal with the allegations around kenny and Jay crossing the line.
11 @ 9:33am – Jay’s will be easy, refer to RCIPS for investigation – he or someone high in his Ministry allegedly broke the law. Kenny’s would have to be retroactive, so far it seems he’s kept his nose clean (pun intended).
Wayne can’t do much with teeth (only window dressing) because he needs the numbers.
If Wayne didn’t keep Bernie under collective ministerial responsibility and under Code of Conduct for Ministers, then Bernie would not be able to have some level of control.
Thank God for that. Thats how it is supposed to work. I like Bernie. But he made a mistake, so he has to pay to consequences. Extra long easter break never hurt anyone.