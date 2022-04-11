Bernie’s alleged bias against fire chief backfires

Minister Bernie Bush

(CNS): Minister Bernie Bush has been suspended from office and lost responsibility for home affairs after infringing the Constitution and breaching the Ministerial Code of Conduct over the management of the fire service. In a press statement released early Monday, Premier Wayne Panton said that Health Minister Sabrina Turner was taking over the home affairs portfolio.

But Bush, who has apologised, is staying in government and keeping his Cabinet seat following his two-week ban.

In the press release from his office, the premier said that Bush had breached two sections of the ministerial code, which all members of Cabinet signed last summer, and had stepped over the line of section 55 of the Constitution. Panton said that by signing the code, Bush had made a commitment to uphold the Code of Conduct and to accept the consequences of any breach.

“Minister Bush’s conduct and comments in relation to the staffing of the Fire Service are infringements of Section 55 of the Constitution and breach Section 2.4 of the Ministerial Code of Conduct,” Panton stated.

“Furthermore, other comments he made as a Minister contravene Section 2.6.3 of the Ministerial Code of Conduct. We all agreed to hold ourselves to certain standards of conduct when adopting the Ministerial Code of Conduct last year. The consequence for this breach is, in part, that the responsibility for the Ministry of Home Affairs will be reassigned to Minister Sabrina Turner, effective Monday, 11 April 2022.”

Bush has been accused of interfering in the recruitment process that led to Randy Rankin being appointed as the interim chief fire officer as well as undermining the position of current CFO Paul Walker, whom he has publicly criticised.

Under the ministerial code, Cabinet members are expected to “act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias as well as observe relevant laws, including the Standards in Public Life Act”, which the premier has said Bush breached.

Section 55 of the Constitution sets out the governor’s responsibility for the recruitment and management of senior public officials.

Following Bush’s suspension, which will see him take two weeks unpaid leave from Monday 18 April, the premier also required Bush to apologise for his conduct to Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and the former Acting Chief Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs Michael Ebanks.

During the period of his suspension, Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine will act as minister for Bush’s remaining portfolio. In the release issued by the premier’s office, Bush said he still backed the premier and the PACT government. “This has been a valuable lesson for me and I accept the consequence of my actions. The Premier continues to have my full confidence and support,” he added.

Explaining why Bush was retaining his Cabinet seat, Panton said, “I believe Minister Bush can make a substantial contribution to the good of our country in the areas of youth, sports, culture and heritage. These subjects align well with his interests and experience and his passion. I am optimistic that the unfortunate events of the past will bear no reflection on his future performance.

“My hope is that Members of Parliament will adopt broadly similar obligations and standards in a Parliamentary Code of Conduct to be observed by all members of Parliament, and if that Code is breached, Members of Parliament should similarly face consequences,” Panton added.

This is the first time the code, which was implemented last July, has been used to sanction the behaviour of a minister. While Bush is by no means the first minister to interfere in civil service matters, in the past there have been no consequences.

The Office of the Auditor General has previously raised concerns about politicians influencing public officials and not establishing clearly defined roles. While civil servants, regardless of their seniority, are expected to work with whichever minister is elected (and vice versa) without bias, that has not always been the case.

By invoking the code, the premier has now set a precedent for the rest of Cabinet. According to the code (2.7 and 2.8), the premier oversees the matter if a minister is alleged to have breached the code, and the governor oversees the matter if it is alleged that the premier has breached the code.

Although this code does not apply to government’s back-bench members, the members of the opposition or the speaker, they would be subject to a parliamentary code. However, while this was billed as a priority for PACT in the wake of the election, the draft bill has still not yet made it to Parliament.