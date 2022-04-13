Bernie Bush scandal pushed CO to resign early
(CNS): Michael Ebanks, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, has resigned from the civil service over the Bush scandal, and Julian Lewis, one of the two deputy COs in the ministry, is now acting in the post until the top job is filled, officials have confirmed. The news of Ebanks’ resignation follows the announcement that the premier had taken Home Affairs from Minister Bernie Bush’s portfolio and suspended him from office for two weeks over allegations that he interfered in staffing issues at the fire service.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that while Ebanks, who had been acting CO for around two years, had tendered his resignation before this situation arose, it had pushed the senior civil servant to leave early.
“In January of this year, Mr Ebanks advised me that he intended to leave CIG to relocate with his family overseas,” the DG said. But last week Ebanks wrote to Manderson asking to be relieved of the responsibilities of that job. “He also advised that he wished to move forward the date of his resignation to 6 May,” he added.
“Mr Ebanks set out clear reasons for his decision which merited the attention of the Premier who then took action. Mr Ebanks is currently on vacation leave,” Manderson said, adding that Lewis has now been appointed to act as chief officer. “I will make a decision on who will take over from Mr Ebanks in the long term and will make an announcement at that time. I thank Mr Ebanks for his excellent service. He is an outstanding Caymanian who has been a role model to many.”
When asked by CNS on Monday, the DG denied speculation that Eric Bush, the chief officer at the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development, had been earmarked to take up this key post.
Eric Bush is currently embroiled in a civil service investigation into his alleged role in the mismanagement of public funds right before the elections at former premier Alden McLaughlin’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA). The controversy relates to the creation of the proposed overseas offices and an international trade show in Dubai.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening Manderson and Governor Martyn Roper issued a release saying they supported Premier Wayne Panton’s moves to sanction Minister Bush over accusations that he had breached both the Constitution and the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Roper said he understood Panton’s reasons for taking such measures. “It is crucial to the good functioning of our democracy that ministers respect the constitutional boundaries and separation of powers,” he said, adding that public service appointments and civil service issues are the governor’s responsibility, a power that is largely delegated to the deputy governor as head of the civil service.
“Our good governance rests on full observance of our Constitution and I urge all elected representatives to fully respect the separation of powers,” Roper said.
“Ministers who use their position to influence which individual is selected for public service roles would be infringing on the Constitution and represents political interference. Ministers have a responsibility to act with integrity and to uphold the highest standards of behaviour towards everyone in our community, in particular, our civil servants with whom they work closely.”
Roper added that the civil service would continue to do its utmost to implement ministers’ objectives and policies.
Manderson said he was responsible for ensuring all staff feel respected and valued in the workplace. “I take these responsibilities seriously and when concerns are brought to my attention, as in this case, I will take action as set out in the Public Service Management Act,” he said.
“It is also my duty to ensure that the civil service remains apolitical. Now that action has been taken to address the serious concerns raised by civil servants, I will ensure that the civil service continues to serve the elected government and works to make the lives of those we serve better,” he added.
Category: Government Administration, Jobs, Local News, Politics
Freemasons have been and still specialize in infiltration to position themselves to wield power and protect other Lodge brethren.
Lodge members should not be eligible to be senior civil servants, directors and executive management of SAGCs, or members of Parliament or Ministers in Cabinet or judges at any level.
The risk of espionage or treason (much less nepotism and undeserved favoritism) where Lodge members are privy to sensitive public sector information and then it is unclear where their loyalty lies. Obviously to their Lodge brethren, who have all made blood oaths to protect one another.
It is high time that the Public Service Commission is brought back for the integrity and transparency of Civil Service recruitment. Many of these fiascos, including those at the very top have occurred since the PSC was disbanded with the less than transparent hand picking process that now obtains, resulting in less experienced and qualified persons being appointed to senior posts. The policy used to be that one must be a head of department before being considered to be a Permanent Secretary. That is now out the window apparently. Leadership and management experience must not be exclusively obtained at the highest decision making levels, but acquired in departments in preparation for assuming more responsibility. Succession planning again must be planned.
The scariest part of this situation is that Wayne is replacing Bernie with Sabrina, even as she remains in the mess of the health ministry she is in. This will not end well for our islands.
Oh hell no, not Eric again!
Retire now DG you’ve lost the plot
Manderson you been there since 1802 time to go Bo-Bo.
It is not clear who the voters of the Cayman Islands can hold accountable for the clear leadership and management failures taking place across multiple government entities.
It does not appear that our politicians have the authority to address the issues so who exactly can voters hold accountable and what mechanism is in place to hold that individual accountable.
It appears that the Lodge needs to answer to these accountability questions. Lodge tentacles are all over CS and Parliament.
The civil service is a mess fix that now as it is sinking the Caymans
12.34pm The type of Ministers they have to deal with are the problem. Michael is a brilliant generational Caymanian.
Civil Servants at the very top are the major problem and accountable to no one including the DG. Some have no qualifications and should not be in the position but the DG makes excuses for the nonsense. The civil service is the problem for successive elected governments and the demise of these islands.
Some ministers are a disaster that cannot be denied.
Most Chief Officers e.g. Eric Bush are worse and protected by Manderson and the lodge which is deadly for these islands. Chief Officers do not appear to be held accountable for anything look at Care Pay gate, Eric Gate, Planning disasters to name a few.
Why was Jon-Jon not removed from his post for interfering with the appointment of the Chief Officer in his previous ministry? Nepotism trumps law once again.
What about the Auditor General’s investigation in the recent Eric Bush scandal? Why are they covering this up?
Eric Bush was wrong and broke laws just like Bernie Bush. Justice must be done and seen to be done.
Eric Bush signed the contracts and broke the law. He may have been instructed or allowed to do so but the accused and his accessory are CO Bush and DG Manderson. The buck stops at the top.
The key question is what did the Governor know and when did he sign off on the course of action that caused CO Bush to breach the laws stated in the Auditor General’s report?
That rabbit hole gets deeper by the minute.
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/OAG-report-Dubai-Expo-and-CI-Overseas-Offices-Examination-of-Potential-Breaches-of-Legislation-Nov-2021.pdf
Go where? These people get into these cushy, do nothing high paying jobs for the rest of their working life and then get a great retirement package. None of them including the governor will ever just “leave”.
Please retire now DG for love of country
Premier Wayne is holding Minister Bernie accountable.
Deputy Governor Franz is desperate to give Chief Officer Eric Bush a pass despite the findings in AG’s report.
Both broke sections of the relevant laws. Yet only the elected one is punished and the lodge man in a top position of the Civil Service is rewarded by the DG.
This is why the civil service is a joke and Franz and his lackeys need to go. Leadership has no standards nor shame.
1. Ministers Code of Conduct looks like it actually works based on this decision. I am in shock but thankful.
2. Does Civil Servant management have any code to deal with breaches of laws or the Constitution for its staff? What are the consequences for breaking established rules, protocols?
3. Why is there one standard for elected government but seemingly no standards or accountability for senior civil servants?
4. When was the last time a senior civil servant was publicly held accountable for breaches of laws and policies?
5. What gives senior civil servants including Chief Officers, HOD’s and other Public Officials appointed to boards special status that makes them above the laws of Cayman?
These questions deserve answers if we are expected to take the rules seriously. Otherwise, it shows Cayman is all about who you know and the secrets you keep for others that must be protected at all costs.
That is how corruption works in a Banana Republic.
Recent examples of unanswered questions include:
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/01/oag-mitama-broke-law-re-ci6m-spent-on-oseas-promos/
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/OAG-report-Dubai-Expo-and-CI-Overseas-Offices-Examination-of-Potential-Breaches-of-Legislation-Nov-2021.pdf
As head of an SAGC about 10-15 years ago, I directly experienced and witnessed Lodge control of that organization via the Board (at least 5 Lodge members including the Chair) and the Ministry (at least 2 Lodge members) and some of the management team. It was toxic to the organization and was intended to intimidate the administrative leadership of that organization. Sadly, I’m aware of at least two other SAGCs which were in the same position, for the same reasons. From following the news it seems like it’s even worse now.
Someone posted that the Lodge is full of “upstanding people” and “above board”!! NOT the Masonic Lodge I encountered. Corruption, influence-peddling and cover-ups prevailed, as did “pressure” on non-Lodge administrative personnel. A particular Lodge member/Board member’s company ALWAYS received ALL the consultancy awards, in a vast array of disciplines – I didn’t even know that company (an international accounting firm) had expertise in so many areas!!
One particular Chairman who is now deceased referred to them as his “associates” whenever he brought Lodge directed issues to the table. “My associates would like us to take this or that approach…” Whistleblowing got me early retirement!!
Fact – Lodge corruption and influence in Cayman’s public services is REAL, pervasive and grossly detrimental!! the Eric Bush decision is another example.
Jim Bodden’s legacy – tear down that pirate’s statue!!
How do you manage to blame everything wrong with CIG on one person who has been dead for 35 years? He didn’t even fire you 10-15 years ago because he’d been dead for two decades! What is really your axe to grind? Not saying Jim Bodden was perfect, but I see many, many far more culpable villains pulling the strings since! Stop misrepresenting your personal vendetta as gospel truth and national history.
1.33pm Jim Bodden introduced dirty politics to Cayman and we’ve never recovered. Wasn’t it McKeeva who nominated him for National hero?
Blaming Lodge more than Jim Bodden.
How is Mr. Manderson so fixated on Bernie Bush who has been sanctioned by the Premier. However one of his Chief Officers Eric Bush is consistently caught up in scandals that prove he is not fit for purpose and cannot ever replace Manderson as Deputy Governor which has always been their plan?
Fact is, Franz has himself had proven incapable of filling that position. He should never have been appointed.
I hope that, when compared to the Erik Bush situation, Bernie understands how his “friend” Franz operates.
This quote, from the above article, attributed to Franz is the biggest joke:
“ Manderson said he was responsible for ensuring all staff feel respected and valued in the workplace. “I take these responsibilities seriously and when concerns are brought to my attention, as in this case, I will take action as set out in the Public Service Management Act,” he said.
“It is also my duty to ensure that the civil service remains apolitical. Now that action has been taken to address the serious concerns raised by civil servants, I will ensure that the civil service continues to serve the elected government and works to make the lives of those we serve better,” he added.”
All verbiage! We know that many civil servants, have felt disrespected by him and his cronies. This is the absolute worst that this organization has ever been! The bad management, backstabbing, intimidation and general corruption abounds. If a civil servant dares to take a stand against one of his favorites you can watch out! Simply put Franz needs to be replaced.
DG has become the root problem in the civil service and embarrassed himself repeatedly
Amen and amen 11:48 am. The man is indeed the root problem.
Franz Manderson has officially become a joke every time he speaks about standards of any kind. His management of the CS is a legacy of failure and double standards. His protection and commitment to Eric Bush no matter the situation given a track record of expensive decisions and incompetence which has been highlighted in the Auditor General’s report begs even more questions. Manderson’s poor leadership given the lack of accountability and lack of transparency is demonstrated at the top end of the civil service by his hand picked management team. Nothing world class about the service or leadership provided to date by the DG given all the recent examples. The time for him go is now as he’s passed his sell by date.
Agree, however herein is the problem: While there have been misappropriations, misuses, lack of accountability and more, the DG still, somehow, makes the machine sorta function. Loyalty to him by employees at all levels should not be dismissed.
So, replaced by whom? Is there even anyone within the organisation that is more educated, or skilled or even insighful that would make an appropriate change? We demonstrate our dissatisfaction by criticising the individuals in stead of their office, and seeking their personal weaknesses for public display. These people (well, most of them) aren’t evil or criminal. They are cogs in a poorly-oiled system that tends toward entropy, instead of the renewal that we need.
This very generational difficulty is, in my opinion, reflective of most levels of government, right up to the top. Many of us so desperately want positive change that we end up asking for change that is often detrimental to all us little worker bees; the new system cost lots of money we don’t have to retrofit everything, new forms, new people, and years later, it often shines less brightly than that which it replaced.
The level of change that we need appears to be a complete and profound shift of our cultural paradigms.
Yeah, I don’t know what the hell that means either, but it sounds big enough for what we need.