Bernie Bush scandal pushed CO to resign early

Michael Ebanks (left) and Julian Lewis

(CNS): Michael Ebanks, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, has resigned from the civil service over the Bush scandal, and Julian Lewis, one of the two deputy COs in the ministry, is now acting in the post until the top job is filled, officials have confirmed. The news of Ebanks’ resignation follows the announcement that the premier had taken Home Affairs from Minister Bernie Bush’s portfolio and suspended him from office for two weeks over allegations that he interfered in staffing issues at the fire service.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that while Ebanks, who had been acting CO for around two years, had tendered his resignation before this situation arose, it had pushed the senior civil servant to leave early.

“In January of this year, Mr Ebanks advised me that he intended to leave CIG to relocate with his family overseas,” the DG said. But last week Ebanks wrote to Manderson asking to be relieved of the responsibilities of that job. “He also advised that he wished to move forward the date of his resignation to 6 May,” he added.

“Mr Ebanks set out clear reasons for his decision which merited the attention of the Premier who then took action. Mr Ebanks is currently on vacation leave,” Manderson said, adding that Lewis has now been appointed to act as chief officer. “I will make a decision on who will take over from Mr Ebanks in the long term and will make an announcement at that time. I thank Mr Ebanks for his excellent service. He is an outstanding Caymanian who has been a role model to many.”

When asked by CNS on Monday, the DG denied speculation that Eric Bush, the chief officer at the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development, had been earmarked to take up this key post.

Eric Bush is currently embroiled in a civil service investigation into his alleged role in the mismanagement of public funds right before the elections at former premier Alden McLaughlin’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA). The controversy relates to the creation of the proposed overseas offices and an international trade show in Dubai.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening Manderson and Governor Martyn Roper issued a release saying they supported Premier Wayne Panton’s moves to sanction Minister Bush over accusations that he had breached both the Constitution and the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

Roper said he understood Panton’s reasons for taking such measures. “It is crucial to the good functioning of our democracy that ministers respect the constitutional boundaries and separation of powers,” he said, adding that public service appointments and civil service issues are the governor’s responsibility, a power that is largely delegated to the deputy governor as head of the civil service.

“Our good governance rests on full observance of our Constitution and I urge all elected representatives to fully respect the separation of powers,” Roper said.

“Ministers who use their position to influence which individual is selected for public service roles would be infringing on the Constitution and represents political interference. Ministers have a responsibility to act with integrity and to uphold the highest standards of behaviour towards everyone in our community, in particular, our civil servants with whom they work closely.”

Roper added that the civil service would continue to do its utmost to implement ministers’ objectives and policies.

Manderson said he was responsible for ensuring all staff feel respected and valued in the workplace. “I take these responsibilities seriously and when concerns are brought to my attention, as in this case, I will take action as set out in the Public Service Management Act,” he said.

“It is also my duty to ensure that the civil service remains apolitical. Now that action has been taken to address the serious concerns raised by civil servants, I will ensure that the civil service continues to serve the elected government and works to make the lives of those we serve better,” he added.