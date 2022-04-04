Baby and father killed after crashing into wall
(CNS): A 32-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter were killed Sunday evening in what CNS understands was a high-speed collision on West Church Street in West Bay. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 7pm on 3 April when the driver crashed his Honda Accord into a wall near the junction of Henning Lane.
The man and the baby were removed from the car by crews from the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and rushed to hospital by ambulance, but they were both pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctor.
Police and CIFS officers were still on scene around 8am Monday, where the road was closed between the four-way junction and Henning Lane. The public is asked to avoid the area and use Town Hall Road or Willie Farrington Drive.
The father and his daughter, who were residents of West Bay, are the sixth and seventh victims of collisions on Cayman roads already this year. Just over three months into 2022, it is turning out to be one of the worst years yet on local roads following a run of bad years for crashes.
The RCIPS recently created a second traffic unit and it plans to invest more resources into policing the roads in an effort to address poor driver behaviour, including driving while drunk and speeding, which are the cause of many serious accidents.
The RCIPS thanked the public for their cooperation with the diversion in relation to this collision and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.
Category: Local News
The problem is the agression in traffic, while leaving savannah today, a gray bmw sped up to make sure i was not getting on his road.
Couldn’t really see jamaican or caymanian, but guaranteed one of them.
Problem is not the police, not the roads, not the law, but local and jamaican aggressive people.
It’s not the speed that causes an injury; it’s the sudden stop.
A 160 lb person, wearing a seat belt and traveling at only 30 mph, will experience around 30 g’s of force in a front-end collision with a fixed object. That’s 2.4 tons of force acting on the body as the vehicle crumples as designed. Very memorable for those that have been in one. Not wearing a seatbelt, that force is 150g’s or 12 tons of deceleration force, often straight out the front window.
A horrific reminder to Buckle Up and Pay Attention when you’re driving anything going those speeds – even the Bird scooters!
2018 – 90% of people taking their practical driving test in the Cayman Islands passed first time. I would imagine that this is similar today.
2021 – 51% of people taking their practical driving test in the U.K passed the first time.
Please take note that I personally do not think the Cayman drivers are that better! The testing needs to be much tougher.
It was also reported that the Philippine’s practical test is one of the easiest and involves doing one loop of a preset driving course that only involves right turns.
Please think carefully about who you let on the roads in the Cayman Islands.
My heart just breaks for this innocent, sweet baby girl. Your life was taken way too soon by the reckless, poor decisions of your own father. RIP angel. I hope you didn’t endure an ounce of pain.
I am outraged at what has happened to this baby and frustrated that lawlessness is what is becoming ‘normal’ in Cayman. Pervasive reckless driving and daily armed robberies are just 2 aspects of the same issue facing Cayman – the law is not being enforced!
This is a real sad situation. There are no words that will bring comfort to the family at this time. I only hope that over time the family can find a way to manage the pain.
No sympathy for the male driver whatsoever, such a tragic loss of an innocent toddler. Likely his life insurance won’t pay out either if he was breaking the law by speeding.
Can we just ban Jamaicans from driving here full stop, the road standards will increase drastically.
Jamaicans here are safe, as they are the ones who vote for Saunders, Seymour , Mac and Kenny..
They are a part of the agenda to transform us into another Jamaica, to be ruled by established political figures , so expect more bredren to invade our shores.
May I suggest to add caymanians to that ban too ?
Jamaican bad driving….they have taken over the roads…yet police and radar is non existent? Where are the police?
Sorry. Busy recruiting more friends from Jamaica. No time to enforce laws. Especially now there are 7.5 hour shifts. By the way, has anyone done the math on that? You now need 4 officers on duty to cover 24 hours. With days off, vacation, report writing, court attendance, parades, photo ops, sick leave etc. it is more like 9 or 10 officers needed just to fill one role. It is madness. It is bankrupting us and resulting directly in our descent into chaos. Still no traffic cameras. Still no automation. Still no meaningful and consistent enforcement. Still no accountability.
And the Governor grinned. And the Commissioner says the crime situation is stable. And Franz says the civil service is world class. And Eric raises his glass.
And now we are burying an innocent child and not one of them, for a moment, appears to sense any responsibility.
#worldclass though. The best of the best. Amazing. Incredible. Truly exceptional. A model to be emulated. A remarkable accomplishment. Unequalled and unrivaled. Unsurpassed.
It is a shitshow. People are dying. Lives and livelihoods are being destroyed. Never in the field of bad governance has so much been taken by so many, in the service of so few.
The shift system isnt the problem, we had some of the best Policing and police officers on 8 hour shifts. Problem is, when the brass are trying to stiff the workers, it becomes an internal squabble. The workers now have to police their own rights so less time spent on crime.
They need to follow the Courts and let go of the foolishness. Do the job.
Jamaican police don’t arrested Jamaicans
Maybe they should stop focusing on giving people tint tickets and focus on the dangerous drivers out there.🧐🧐
Maybe they should do both.
They’re the same people!
Ideally we would have police that would properly enforce all of our laws all the time and not choose which 1 or 2 laws to enforce (sort of) each week.
Isnt this very close to the police station? Speeding at night down that road, not smart if that was the case.
Dusk, and with a steering wheel.
Just a two lane roadway. Utter carelessness. A real tragedy.
Of the six fatal crashes this year where did each driver first pass their test?
Pass test, or buy license? Just want to understand the question and make sure the answer is relevant.
Great point, I bet almost all passed in cayman or Jamaica. Time to introduce European standard driving tests.
Slow down people!
-Gary Bernard
It’s not so much the people. It’s de people dem.
What is wrong with men – on so many levels. This one was old enough to know better. I am OK with them driving into light posts and killing themselves in single vehicle collisions. That does us all a favor by getting these idiots off the streets where they are a real danger to others. But speeding like this with your little child in the car? That is a new form of low. Perhaps this man’s dead body needs to be hung in the streets as a more stark visual reminder to the many, many idiots who drive like this every day. Nothing else seems to be working.
Traffic laws here need to go back to basics.
A) Who owns the car, and be able to prove it and find where they live and where the car is kept.
B) Who is driving the car, and be able to prove it and find where they live.
C) Is the car road legal, does it have insurance, it is properly taxed, has it passed an inspection, does the owner have a driving license, and follow up with steep fines to the registered owner when any of these things expire. Impound the car until these things are rectified.
D) does the car have proper readable plates, does the car have illegal tints? Follow up, fine the owner and take the car until these matters are rectified.
E) Is the car speeding? Use speed cameras, and employ a team to follow up with steep fines to the registered owner. The owner is responsible for a speeding car unless they can show that another person was driving at the time and that person admits it. Steep fines and the car is impounded until they are paid.
F) Is the car/driver breaking other traffic laws, driving dangerously? Steep fines for the owner and the car is impounded until they are paid.
None of this is any problem for all of the good people who drive legally and safely, but perhaps it would take people off the road who do not follow the rules and endanger others. It’s time to stop with the wishy-washy efforts and start getting strict with law-breakers for the protection of the innocent road users.
I am just SO fed up with all the near misses I see every day, and know that one day some idiot will hit me and it won’t be my fault but they’ll probably drive off, or don’t have insurance etc and I’ll not be able to afford to buy a new car, or pay my medical bills, or maybe even be seriously injured. The streets are too dangerous!
Tragic.
No car seat, no seat belt and speeding… wow
tragic.
jamican driving liscense should not be accepted here.
do what the uk done…give them a temporary liscence and then they have 12 months to pass the cayman driving test.
You may have missed the most important step that the UK has implemented. Strictly curtail the number that are allowed to come in the first place!
I agree except our test is also a joke.
Every road fatality is a tragedy to family, friends and the community. But this one is particularly tragic with the death of the baby. Not trying to “investigate” but sounds like distracted driving combined with unsafe seating may have been factors in this. May their families be comforted and may they RIP.
Meanwhile the grim scoreboard is:
Young Jamaican Men – 6 / Solid Roadside Objects – 0
Yup. About corresponds with the ratios of those involved with armed robberies too. Our fanciful law enforcers, acting woke, dare not admit some core facts. Much of what ails us is imported. Responsibility is partly with WORC and Border Control. Meanwhile Cayman is being destroyed. Carry on.
11.52am WORC etc can’t do anything whilst the law provides “Right to work” immediately after the marriage of convenience. Law needs changing and Marriage officers need to be held acoountable.
Time to clamp down on letting in anymore jamaicans, period. There are the chief problem in these Islands facts are facts PACT do something ASAP
Wow!…just unimaginable to lose a toddler 1 year old. It would rip my heart to shreds!
Condolences 🙏 to the family involved.
What would happen if CIG spent half as much time and money on road safety as it does on useless Covid measures? Every single day I see at least one car doing double the speed limit with no fear of being caught by the police.
Why aren’t road deaths reported like Covid deaths? How many road deaths since December 2019?
Senseless tragedy. Were the late baby properly secured in infant safety seat in the back of the car and father properly buckled up? In the US this Information is always released after the fatal accidents.
Seatbelts are important. Condolences to the family.
Not even in a car seat. Why is that okay here? Absolutely ridiculous. Stop speeding too. Cops need to get the dangerous drivers off the road.
The article is silent about that
What is it with people transporting their children in the front seat on their laps or letting them play in the backseat with not even a seatbelt on? This may be normal in 3rd world countries but coming from Canada, it’s appalling to me how reckless people are with the safety of their own children.
In case you missed noticing, you are in a 3rd world country.
CIG should put up signs all over the island reminding folks to buckle up and use car seats. Maybe where all the booster signs are placed now. These senseless deaths are so sad to see.
We are a 3rd world country, what makes you think otherwise?
So very sad. Another avoidable tragedy. RIP.
RCIP? Come on guys!!!!
It is not OK here. It is illegal. You can see toddlers standing on the front seats of cars weekly. Like many such things, only the police do not see it.
Illegal, yet happens FAR too often. This should be an immediate Child Cruelty charge.
Where does it say there was no car seat?
Seriously you must be new here.