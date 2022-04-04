Baby and father killed after crashing into wall

Scene of the crash in West Church Street on 3 April

(CNS): A 32-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter were killed Sunday evening in what CNS understands was a high-speed collision on West Church Street in West Bay. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 7pm on 3 April when the driver crashed his Honda Accord into a wall near the junction of Henning Lane.

The man and the baby were removed from the car by crews from the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and rushed to hospital by ambulance, but they were both pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctor.

Police and CIFS officers were still on scene around 8am Monday, where the road was closed between the four-way junction and Henning Lane. The public is asked to avoid the area and use Town Hall Road or Willie Farrington Drive.

The father and his daughter, who were residents of West Bay, are the sixth and seventh victims of collisions on Cayman roads already this year. Just over three months into 2022, it is turning out to be one of the worst years yet on local roads following a run of bad years for crashes.

The RCIPS recently created a second traffic unit and it plans to invest more resources into policing the roads in an effort to address poor driver behaviour, including driving while drunk and speeding, which are the cause of many serious accidents.

The RCIPS thanked the public for their cooperation with the diversion in relation to this collision and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.