Armed robbers strike at Bodden Town booze shop

(CNS): A liquor store in Bodden Town just east of Monument Road is the latest business to be robbed following a string of at least six stick-ups at small businesses over the last two weeks. The shop was robbed at around 9:30 on Friday evening when two men, who had their faces and heads covered, entered the store brandishing a gun and demanding money.

After taking an undisclosed sum of cash from the register, the men fled east on foot towards the beach. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Both men were dressed in all black, were masked and wearing gloves. The man who brandished the firearm is described as being of medium build, about 6′ tall, and wearing a long-sleeved hoodie jacket. The other man is described as being of slim build, about 5’10” in height.

Police have not said if they believe that the recent commercial robberies are linked. They included incidents at a money transfer shop in Savannah on Friday 1 April, at another cash transfer business by the airport in George Town on 31 March, and at a gas station in the industrial area on 29 March.

Police did say, however, that two street robberies also in the early morning hours of 29 March were committed by the same suspect.