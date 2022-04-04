Armed robbers hit loan business in Savannah

(CNS): Police are investigating what appears to be the fifth armed robbery in as many days after a loan business in Savannah was robbed on Friday night. At around 9pm the JN Money Transfer office on Homestead Crescent was robbed by two masked men, one armed with a gun and the other a knife, who demanded cash. The men made off on foot towards the rear of the premises with an undisclosed sum of money in an unknown direction, police said.

No shots were fired during the incident but one man who was present at the location sustained minor injuries, though police did not say how that happened. One of the robbers was said to be wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers; the other was also wearing white sneakers and blue jeans but had on a multi-coloured shirt.

This incident follows a string of robberies and street muggings by armed men last week. CNS has learned that the armed robbery by the airport on Friday morning was also at a JN Money transfer office, housed at the car rental business across the street from the airport. There were also two street muggings and a gas station stick-up last week.

RCIPS detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the incident on Friday or any other recent robberies to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.