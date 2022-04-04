Armed robbers hit loan business in Savannah
(CNS): Police are investigating what appears to be the fifth armed robbery in as many days after a loan business in Savannah was robbed on Friday night. At around 9pm the JN Money Transfer office on Homestead Crescent was robbed by two masked men, one armed with a gun and the other a knife, who demanded cash. The men made off on foot towards the rear of the premises with an undisclosed sum of money in an unknown direction, police said.
No shots were fired during the incident but one man who was present at the location sustained minor injuries, though police did not say how that happened. One of the robbers was said to be wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers; the other was also wearing white sneakers and blue jeans but had on a multi-coloured shirt.
This incident follows a string of robberies and street muggings by armed men last week. CNS has learned that the armed robbery by the airport on Friday morning was also at a JN Money transfer office, housed at the car rental business across the street from the airport. There were also two street muggings and a gas station stick-up last week.
RCIPS detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the incident on Friday or any other recent robberies to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Quick smash and grab before home
Crime pays very well and deterrence is almost completely absent . Our legislation provides that the potential sentence for 1 armed robbery is essentially the same as for 5 or 10 or 100 armed robberies simply because our criminal law does not require consecutive sentences for each offence. Any criminal willing to carry out one armed robbery might as well continue robbing until he has all the money he needs. That is the way things are in Cayman.
This is what happens when you have unarmed citizens who can’t defend themselves, and a police force who is frankly incompetent and shows up two hours late for every 911 call, and sprinkle in a little bit of poverty to kickstart it all.
Way too many criminally-minded folks in this country and it’s tough times for some and they see the easy money and know the cops can’t/won’t stop them. Do the math
Are you suggesting we arm the citizens? I can think of a place where that experiment has failed. The rest i agree with
This is astonishing. There are so many places in the world with a lot less regulation, a lot less police and with practically no crime like this.
Will law abiding citizens living in the Cayman Islands all have to live in gated communities?
So much money has been thrown at the police, but so little gets done.
I must say that Martyn Roper’s continued silence on corruption and poor law enforcement speaks volumes.
It is time for the Lodge to be investigated by….the Lodge.
Oh forget it. Why I am I even bothering to post?
maybe time to limit number of jamiacans accepted here for work permits.
they can all be easily replaced with more honest, hard working philipinos.
Hi 10:04am, Jamaicans built this place, most of you all are off springs of Jamaicans. But now that you are living the high life off their backs you want to get rid of them.Karma, they say goes both ways, your day will come. Use the Philipinos with cheap labour and throw them away, you will get your reward.
Even Mexicans.
First you have to replace their fellow countrymen/political sponsors , with a more honest variety.
Too late.
Jamaicans who are here are reproducing at a rapid rate through stupid baby mamas.
The babies are therefore Caymanian , born in Cayman to a Caymanian mother.
It’s a kind of Laundering , Jamaican laundering if you think about it.
Seems like “a team” is back in action!
A “Big boss” is giving orders to minions more like it.
Welcome to Jamrock!