Armed men assault staff in Savannah robbery

(CNS): Police have opened another robbery investigation after a small business in Savannah was targeted Tuesday night by three men, two of whom had guns. Police were called to the stick-up in Homestead Crescent at around 9:40pm on19 April. The three masked men entered the premises and demanded money. One of them fired a shot in the ceiling with a handgun and another assaulted an employee before they made off in a light coloured SUV with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The man who was assaulted received a minor injury but he was not shot, the police confirmed.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.