Armed men assault staff in Savannah robbery
(CNS): Police have opened another robbery investigation after a small business in Savannah was targeted Tuesday night by three men, two of whom had guns. Police were called to the stick-up in Homestead Crescent at around 9:40pm on19 April. The three masked men entered the premises and demanded money. One of them fired a shot in the ceiling with a handgun and another assaulted an employee before they made off in a light coloured SUV with an undisclosed sum of cash.
The man who was assaulted received a minor injury but he was not shot, the police confirmed.
Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
No description of the suspects???
With the excessive amount of budget surplus money the Cayman Islands should have extensive video surveillance like Singapore
Minimum 20 year sentence with no parole. Then deportation if they are foreign.