Armed men assault staff in Savannah robbery

| 20/04/2022 | 2 Comments

(CNS): Police have opened another robbery investigation after a small business in Savannah was targeted Tuesday night by three men, two of whom had guns. Police were called to the stick-up in Homestead Crescent at around 9:40pm on19 April. The three masked men entered the premises and demanded money. One of them fired a shot in the ceiling with a handgun and another assaulted an employee before they made off in a light coloured SUV with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The man who was assaulted received a minor injury but he was not shot, the police confirmed.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/04/2022 at 9:24 pm

    No description of the suspects???
    With the excessive amount of budget surplus money the Cayman Islands should have extensive video surveillance like Singapore

  2. Anonymous says:
    20/04/2022 at 8:45 pm

    Minimum 20 year sentence with no parole. Then deportation if they are foreign.

