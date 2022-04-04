Almost 600 people in official COVID-19 isolation

(CNS): The number of officially reported coronavirus infections continues to climb, and Public Health said Monday that there are an estimated 596 active cases in the Cayman Islands. There are three patients in hospital for COVID-related causes, two of whom are vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average for 4 April has increased to 43. Another 74 people tested positive over the weekend, including three new cases in the Sister Islands, which has now recorded 660 cases since the current outbreak started last September.

The Health Services Authority said the Flu Clinic at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Brac closed Monday and anyone with flu symptoms can be seen at the Faith Hospital Emergency Room.

“The number of flu cases has reduced as we near the end of flu season, therefore the dedicated clinic will be stood down,” said Dr Srirangan Velusamy, Director of Sister Islands Health Services.

However, the Aston Rutty Medical Wing will still be used for COVID-19 PCR and Certified Lateral Flow (LFT) testing. COVID-19 testing is also available at the Little Cayman Clinic daily from 1pm – 2:30pm.

The HSA has published a new vaccination clinic schedule until Easter. This week clinics are largely taking place at Foster’s supermarkets and next week they will return to 131 MacLendon Drive, in George Town. Most clinics are now in the afternoons.