Almost 60% of Year 11 students miss 2021 exam targets

High school students sit exams (file photo)

(CNS): Students in government schools are making steady progress, according to a report released by the Ministry of Education (MoE). But according to the Data Report for the Academic Year 2020-21, just 40.3% of Year 11 students achieved the national standard target of five or more Level 2 subjects including English and mathematics. (See Level 2 criteria.)

Some students are doing very well, with 35% of this year group achieving honour status, passing seven or more subjects at L2 including English and mathematics. The data also shows that girls outperform boys in all subjects, including sciences. Overall, many students are still not performing at the targetted standards, but the report noted that most did better than expected and the general trend in results is improving.

Ministry officials said in the report that the results should be compared to those of 2019, which show a slight gain, rather than to those of 2020, which show a fairly sharp decrease, suggesting that last year was an outlier in terms of results due to changes in the exam process because of the COVID lockdown.

From MoE report page 10

The report shows that the additional compulsory school year helps to improve outcomes for students. The cumulative national performance indicators at the end of Year 12 indicate that 87% of the year group had achieved Level 2 qualifications in English by the end of that year and 64% achieved the national target of five or more L2 qualifications including English and mathematics.

Students are divided into attainment groups and, based on tests and assessments ahead of the exams that set the predicted expectations, the performance metrics indicate that the actual external examination results significantly exceeded those predictions, particularly in English and science. The ministry and the Department of Education Services (DES) said the 2020-2021 academic year results show that overall student achievements at the end of Years 11 and 12 had passed expectations.

“Despite the numerous challenges that have occurred over the past few years, students’ performance has continued to improve with the support of their parents and our hardworking team of educators,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

There is also evidence of improvement in science results, with a notable increase in the percentage of students who obtained a passing grade in at least one science subject by the end of Year 12 compared to 2019. Overall, the 79% pass rate in at least one science subject represents the highest national average for any cohort.

The increase in science passes was welcomed by Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho, who said it was evidence that more students are taking advantage of the opportunities provided at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) to improve their performance in science.

“This positive trend further demonstrates our students’ increased ability to think critically and effectively solve problems by the end of their compulsory education,” she said.

According to the report, performance trends in the key areas over a six-year period have improved with a “marginal positive growth trend” across all indicators by one percentage point. Average attainment achieved in English continues to be significantly higher than the attainment achieved in mathematics.