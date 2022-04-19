Almost 60% of Year 11 students miss 2021 exam targets
(CNS): Students in government schools are making steady progress, according to a report released by the Ministry of Education (MoE). But according to the Data Report for the Academic Year 2020-21, just 40.3% of Year 11 students achieved the national standard target of five or more Level 2 subjects including English and mathematics. (See Level 2 criteria.)
Some students are doing very well, with 35% of this year group achieving honour status, passing seven or more subjects at L2 including English and mathematics. The data also shows that girls outperform boys in all subjects, including sciences. Overall, many students are still not performing at the targetted standards, but the report noted that most did better than expected and the general trend in results is improving.
Ministry officials said in the report that the results should be compared to those of 2019, which show a slight gain, rather than to those of 2020, which show a fairly sharp decrease, suggesting that last year was an outlier in terms of results due to changes in the exam process because of the COVID lockdown.
The report shows that the additional compulsory school year helps to improve outcomes for students. The cumulative national performance indicators at the end of Year 12 indicate that 87% of the year group had achieved Level 2 qualifications in English by the end of that year and 64% achieved the national target of five or more L2 qualifications including English and mathematics.
Students are divided into attainment groups and, based on tests and assessments ahead of the exams that set the predicted expectations, the performance metrics indicate that the actual external examination results significantly exceeded those predictions, particularly in English and science. The ministry and the Department of Education Services (DES) said the 2020-2021 academic year results show that overall student achievements at the end of Years 11 and 12 had passed expectations.
“Despite the numerous challenges that have occurred over the past few years, students’ performance has continued to improve with the support of their parents and our hardworking team of educators,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.
There is also evidence of improvement in science results, with a notable increase in the percentage of students who obtained a passing grade in at least one science subject by the end of Year 12 compared to 2019. Overall, the 79% pass rate in at least one science subject represents the highest national average for any cohort.
The increase in science passes was welcomed by Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho, who said it was evidence that more students are taking advantage of the opportunities provided at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) to improve their performance in science.
“This positive trend further demonstrates our students’ increased ability to think critically and effectively solve problems by the end of their compulsory education,” she said.
According to the report, performance trends in the key areas over a six-year period have improved with a “marginal positive growth trend” across all indicators by one percentage point. Average attainment achieved in English continues to be significantly higher than the attainment achieved in mathematics.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
Category: Education, Local News
Julianna is destroying our education system! Why does the Brac keep voting her in??
Illegally excluding foreign children from free primary and secondary education leads to this sort of rock bottom system. The more driven middle class parents involved in a school the better the results.
You have an education minister who is happy to import the third world as teachers what do you expect?
World Class! Gotta love celebrating complete and utter failures. There is reason none of the politicans or wealthy Caymanians send their children to public school. So many millions wasted on vanity projects (Clifton Hunter, John Gray re-model) for politicians that could have been spent actually investing in our children. With the amount of dollars per student spent on education, there should be a 90%+ success rate. This is horrific and goes to show why Caymanians aren’t rising to top of all the law firms, accounting firms, etc. We have done this to ourselves by continuing to elect those with zero qualifications to lead. Banana Republic.
Nowhere in the Bible was Jesus subjected to this moronic bullshit.
Our kids are being set up to fail.
And this surprises who? Anyone?
Meanwhile those 60 % and perhaps a few more will be “dumped” into the employment market and won’t be able to get or hold a decent job.
The CI Government education “system” is a failure and has been for years! Big, award-winning school buildings with every single tool available DO NOT produce well educated children. A curriculum suited for today’s world and Cayman’s needs, well-sourced and compensated teachers and LESS political interference in the Department of Education are great starting points to correct this decades-old BS!
Julianna is a waste of space!
There is a simple solution to this:
1. Start Primary School one year later. Give the children one more year for their brains to develop and allow them to mature.
2. Use the additional year and make it mandatory for all pre-school to have a heavy focus on phonics, reading and math for the last year.
3. Make year 12 mandatory. Why are we in a rush to push these children out of school? to do what?
4. Simplify the report cards. One needs a degree in decoding to process what they are sending home. Most parents do not understand what is being reported and think a passing mark of 50 is acceptable.
5. Separate the high achieving kids from the rest. The kids who cant keep up are disruptive to the high achievers and hold back their potential.
6. Have a process for those kids who work to be high achievers to be able to (move up) to the high achieving school.
7. The other kids should have a different curriculum which is more focused on a trade. Focus on this for year 11 and 12 and at least they can graduate with a certification in a trade which is decent paying.
The problem with education in Cayman is not the teachers, the problem is that there is piss poor management up to and including the education minister. No one is accountable and and no one has an original idea or vision to pursue.
I find it of great interest that some people associated with our school system are trying to spread the use of cannibis in the Caymans.
Are people so stupid that they think cannibis improves the ability to learn? No part of any government should want anything that causes confusion or lack of understanding in ANY part of our life!
Juliana and Cetonya and the Education Council are doing their best to compete with OffReg as the most pathetic and useless agency. Hey geniuses, you need to decentralize and let schools, administrators and teachers do what they do best instead of micromanaging like the old Soviet Union did with their 5 year plans.
This is a pathetic propaganda piece that is such a poor attempt to spin your failure. I placed the following quotes from Juliana and Cetonya that can look at what these data show and act like it is all good. Nothing to see here. Let me keep my ministry and my cronies.
Despite the numerous challenges that have occurred over the past few years, students’ performance has continued to improve with the support of their parents and our hardworking team of educators,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.
The increase in science passes was welcomed by Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho, who said it was evidence that more students are taking advantage of the opportunities provided at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) to improve their performance in science.
This is why companies operating here NEED to hire from elsewhere. There are definitely kids that make the grade but they get snapped up quickly by the big firms. Smaller firms are left with very little to choose from by way of qualified/capable Caymanian applicants and often have to pay well above market.
Considering the wealth of these islands there is no excuse for having anything but world-class education system.
(Some) Parents and government are dropping the ball.
criminal consideing the amout spent on eduction by cig…..
welcome to wonderland.
Maybe an open plan classrooms will surely help! <- the most stupidest thing ever decided.
As always education is the way and if it’s not done right our islands will continue to suffer. Stupid people can’t run an economy.
dismal from everyone involved, cig, teachers and local parents.
but somehow private sector should be forced to hire locals????
It may not look like it but there are a ton of people trying to help improve things! The problem starts within the first five years of a child’s life and many parents see preschools as day care centres and babysitting services and not as something absolutely vital for stimulating the early brain while it is growing (the first five years is when it does its massive growth). Those five years should be spent inspiring our children to love discovering things, exploring, learning in a joy-filled environment where they are loved and nurtured and surrounded with laughter and joy. You do that and you will have a 100% turn around with your children when they get to primary and high school. It also means parents need to impart to their children the value of a good education. They won’t value it if you don’t! Why can some people not see that education is the ladder that pulls people out of poverty?
Ha ha ha. Caymanian Educator blames the preschools for high schoolers failure. You can’t make this up.
Right on, Cayman Educator! Our schools must have many people teaching that are non-productive. Why can’t this be remedied?
Look at that photograph. Well done Cayman. You have done a spectacular job at segregating society along economic and racial lines. You freaking idiots! Especially since you have done it at greater cost per student than any of the alternatives. Just shut it all down and fire everyone. Bring back North American and British education systems, and the teachers that can teach them. Then our children may stand a chance in the sophisticated service industries that dominate our economy.
However you try and dress it up that is really, really poor.
I don’t get it. The wealthiest island in the Caribbean yet we lag way behind when it comes to sports and education. We can afford the best so why aren’t we getting the best? JuJu needs to go.
Well, we import the teachers, the curriculum, and many of the students (or their baby daddies) from the poorest islands in the Caribbean, so what would you expect?
Juju should have been gone years ago!
Graph looks like its going down to me?
Disgusting. An absolute failure. Honours with 7 passes? I wish them well, but 7 CXC passes is no basis for celebration. Much of their competition has 9 or 10 GCSE’s at grades A and B, and without an extra year to do it in. These kids do not stand a chance. The standards are MUCH too low.
Fire everyone. Start over
Odd that a 25% year-over-year decline in graduate performance is mentally booked as a winning “continued to improve” for the Education Minister. Maybe she could audit a primary school math class and learn how to read charts.
Steady improvement. We must consider that the private schools does not accept some students that are struggling.
private schools encourage the parents to get private tutoring for those students… a feature that is lacking with government school students.
Maybe it is time for Juju and some of the administrators to go. We spend a tonne on education but the results are terrible.
The minister has been in charge for donkey’s years now and it will take a change to reach and acceptable level. Time for Wayne to make a Cabinet shuffle.
Rather than spend tens of millions on buildings, a fraction of that money could be spent on first world teachers.
Insisting on teachers from the Caribbean, will always result in the same outcome.
Parents also must take some of the blame for not encouraging their children to strive for higher standards. Mediocre teachers and uncaring parents is a lose lose.
Can’t necessarily do anything about the indolent parents, but better educated teachers will at least help reduce the 69% fail rate.
This is like putting perfume on a pig.
There is nothing to celebrate when only 40.3% of Year 11 students achieved the national standard target of five or more Level 2 subjects (it would be good to see the actual grades).
The Cayman Islands spends a significant amount of money on education and we need an honest assessment to determine if the country is getting value for the money that is being spent.
So, to put it another way, 60% of our students are leaving school unable to read, write or add up.
Why does no-one care about this? Why are there not daily mass protests demanding the sacking of the entire education leadership, from Juliana down?
Because the electorate doesn’t know better. They are all told their kids are getting a great education. They are being misled by their own government.
Juliana should never have been put in that position. NEVER!!!