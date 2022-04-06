Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb

(CNS): Another 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Public Health over the last two days, bringing the estimated number of active cases to 628, including four on the Sister Islands and three people in the hospital. The daily rolling average cases for Cayman is currently 44, as the rate at which the virus is spreading has begun to increase again.

To date, there have been over 21,200 cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands, including 670 on the Sister Islands.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez revealed Wednesday at a meeting with the press that the Public Health Department will soon be delivering a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable patients and those aged over 75 in an effort to maintain immunity from severe illness for those most at risk.

While the current dominant strains of this coronavirus appear to be less virulent, it is not going away and a surge of infections is being reported from London to Shanghai, which is now in complete lockdown. According to figures released in the UK on Wednesday, infections there are at a record high, with 4.9 million people affected.

While the WHO reported today that there had been a drop in the number of worldwide infections for the second consecutive week, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing.

WHO said it is tracking an Omicron variant that is a combination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January. Early estimates suggest this is around 10% more transmissible than previous mutations.