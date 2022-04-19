Active COVID-19 cases climb to over 700
(CNS): Public Health officials have released the latest statistics on COVID-19 after a break in reporting over the Easter weekend. As of 19 April, there are an estimated 702 active cases and the seven-day rolling average has increased to 52 cases after 300 people tested positive between 13 and 18 April. This included nine cases on the Sister Islands.
Despite the rise in numbers of COVID infections, serious cases remain low and there are currently just four patients in the hospital only one of which is vaccinated.
Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:
|Wednesday
|13/04/2022
|66
|Thursday
|14/04/2022
|60
|Friday
|15/04/2022
|46
|Saturday
|16/04/2022
|40
|Sunday
|17/04/2022
|36
|Monday
|18/04/2022
|52
The Health Services Authority has released the new vaccination schedule as a fourth dose is now being offered to all adults who had their third dose more than six months ago. The targets for this additional booster shot are the elderly and vulnerable.
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Think of the dollars
The targets are the elderly and vulnerable? Given the applying take up rate on the third booster suspect they will be offering prizes again to get rid of the stocks they have – the low hospitalization rate will make take up this time even worse.
I wonder what did the Government expect with relaxing of everything and the cruise ship passengers flooding George Town without social distancing and without masks. We all should have a little common sense sometimes.
And 99% of these people will be fine, life must go on. No more lockdowns.