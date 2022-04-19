Active COVID-19 cases climb to over 700

(CNS): Public Health officials have released the latest statistics on COVID-19 after a break in reporting over the Easter weekend. As of 19 April, there are an estimated 702 active cases and the seven-day rolling average has increased to 52 cases after 300 people tested positive between 13 and 18 April. This included nine cases on the Sister Islands.

Despite the rise in numbers of COVID infections, serious cases remain low and there are currently just four patients in the hospital only one of which is vaccinated.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Wednesday 13/04/2022 66 Thursday 14/04/2022 60 Friday 15/04/2022 46 Saturday 16/04/2022 40 Sunday 17/04/2022 36 Monday 18/04/2022 52

The Health Services Authority has released the new vaccination schedule as a fourth dose is now being offered to all adults who had their third dose more than six months ago. The targets for this additional booster shot are the elderly and vulnerable.