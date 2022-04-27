Active case numbers for COVID-19 still increasing
(CNS): There are now an estimated 970 active cases of COVID-19 across the Cayman Islands after another 152 people officially reported a positive test over the last two days, according to the latest figures from Public Health. This includes six patients who remain in hospital, four of whom are vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average on Tuesday was 74, as the current increase in the spread of the virus here, like most places in the world, continues.
Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:
|Sunday
|24/04/2022
|57
|Monday
|25/04/2022
|95
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
