Active case numbers for COVID-19 still increasing

(CNS): There are now an estimated 970 active cases of COVID-19 across the Cayman Islands after another 152 people officially reported a positive test over the last two days, according to the latest figures from Public Health. This includes six patients who remain in hospital, four of whom are vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average on Tuesday was 74, as the current increase in the spread of the virus here, like most places in the world, continues.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows: