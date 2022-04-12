70 new COVID cases reported in a single day

(CNS): After a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19 being reported to the Public Health Department over the weekend, there was a leap in case numbers on Monday. According to the latest statistics, 70 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, including one case in the Sister Islands.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Sunday 10/04/2022 23 Monday 11/04/2022 70

The seven-day rolling average for today is 39 and the number of people locked down as a result of SARS-CoV-2 has increased again. There are now an estimated 637 official active cases, including three unvaccinated patients in the hospital.

As the number of cases continues to steadily increase, over 30% of the Cayman Islands population has now had COVID-19 since the coronavirus first arrived here in March 2020.