Video sex-offender arrested under Mental Health Act

(CNS): A very troubled 24-year-old man, who was already facing potential charges for exposing himself in an indecent video posted online at the weekend, was arrested Monday lunchtime in North Side in the Old Man Bay area under the Mental Health Act. The man had also been under investigation regarding a video he posted on social media last week in which he bragged about a rape claim that police believe is false. On Monday the same man was said to have been acting erratically on North Side Road close to his home, endangering himself and others.

Police said that earlier on Monday he had been arrested for indecent exposure in relation to another social media video posted on Sunday in which he had exposed himself. But when they arrived in North Side at around 12:30 pm on 21 March, he was arrested under the Mental Health Act, section 7, on suspicion of being a danger to himself and others.

The man has been taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment, and police said they have been working with the relevant agencies to monitor his activities. They said the issue of the indecent exposure will be dealt with after this assessment has been completed.